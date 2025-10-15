Pirates Infielder Named Gold Glove Finalist
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates infielder had a great season with their glove and earned recognition for their play.
Rawling Sports named Jared Triolo as a Gold Glove Award finalist for the National League as a utility player. He is one of three finalists, along with Javier Sanoja of the Miami Marlins and Miguel Rojas of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Jared Triolo Has Up-and-Down Year with Pirates in 2025
Triolo had a tough start to the year for the Pirates, as he dealt with a lumbar spine injury, which kept him out from April 7 to April 16.
He then struggled immensely from the plate and as a result, didn't have a starting spot, nor found consistent at-bats.
Triolo slashed .158/.253/.266 for an OPS of .519 in 55 games, with 22 hits in 139 at-bats, six doubles, three home runs, 10 RBIs and 17 walks to 29 strikeouts, before the Pirates optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis on July 11, giving him a chance for more consistent at-bats.
The Pirates traded Ke'Bryan Hayes to the Cincinnati Reds on July 30 and brought back Triolo on Aug 1, after he slashed .209/.370/.326 for an OPS of .696 in 14 games at Triple-A, with nine hits in 43 at-bats, two doubles, one home run, two RBIs and 11 walks to nine strikeouts.
Triolo originally took over at third base for the first series vs. the Colorado Rockies, before taking over at shortstop from Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who the Pirates eventually placed on outright waivers at the end of August.
He only didn't start two games the rest of the way, with most of his starts coming at shortstop and a few at third base.
Triolo also improved as a hitter, slashing .276/.353/.422 for an OPS of .775 in his final 52 games, with 53 hits in 192 at-bats, 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 14 RBIs, 22 walks to 47 strikeouts and eight stolen bases on nine attempts.
He finished his season with 44 starts in 47 games at shortstop, 30 starts in 32 games at third base, 12 starts in 24 games at first base and 10 starts in 11 games at second base.
Triolo finished with five runs prevented and six outs above average, both the best marks on the Pirates for a player who spent the whole year with the team.
Pirates History with the Gold Glove Award
Triolo won the utility Gold Glove Award in 2024, which only started in 2022, making this the fourth season in existence.
If he won this Gold Glove Award, he would become the first Pirates player to do so in consecutive seasons since Starling Marte did so in left field in 2015 and 2016.
Hall of Fame second baseman Bill Mazeroski has the most Gold Glove Awards for a Pirates infielder at eight (1958, 1960-61, 1963-67), while shortstop Gene Alley is the only other infielder to win two Gold Glove Awards, doing so in 1966-67.
Other Pirates infielders that won a Gold Glove Award include Hayes in 2023, shortstop Jay Bell in 1993 and second baseman Jose Lind in 1992.
Pirates left fielder Tommy Pham is up for a Gold Glove Award as well, with the winners announced on Nov. 2.
