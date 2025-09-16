Pirates Mathematically Eliminated From 2025 Postseason
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates didn't have much of a chance of seeing postseason success this season, but their recent defeat confirmed they won't extend their campaign past 162 games.
The Pirates suffered a 4-0 shutout defeat to the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on Sept. 15, which mathematically eliminated them from the MLB playoffs.
Pittsburgh has 12 wins less than the last team in a the National League Wild Card spot, the New York Mets, who are 77-73. Pittsburgh has a 65-86 record, and with just 11 games remaining, could finish with as good of a record of 76-86, one win short of a potential Mets collapse.
This marks 10 consecutive seasons that the Pirates have missed the playoffs, 30 seasons out of the past 33 that they've not made the postseason and 40 seasons out of the past 46 that they've missed the playoffs since they won their last World Series title in 1979.
The Pirates tie the Los Angeles Angels for the longest active playoff drought in baseball at 10 seasons, but the Angles, who are 69-81, will likely not make the playoffs and make it 11 seasons, again taking the longest active streak in the MLB.
The Pirates last made the playoffs three consecutive seasons from 2013-15, making the NL Wild Card game. They defeat the Cincinnati Reds in 2013 in the single elimination game at PNC Park and pushed the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLDS, but fell in five games.
Pittsburgh would lose the NL Wild Card Game the following two seasons at home to the eventual World Series Champions in the San Francisco Giants in 2014 and then the Cubs in 2015.
The Pirates made the NLCS three straight seasons from 1990-92, but fell in six games to the Cincinnati Reds in 1990, and then in seven games twice to the Atlanta Braves in 1991 and 1992.
That 1979 World Series, which the Pirates won in seven games over the Baltimore Orioles, remains the last playoff series the Pirates have won.
Pittsburgh also clinched their seventh consecutive losing season with their 82nd defeat in a 2-1 defeat to the Orioles at Camden Yards on Sept. 10.
The Pirates set a North American Professional Sports Record with 20 consecutive losings seasons from 1993-2012, separating the last two three-year spans they made the posteason.
