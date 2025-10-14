Pirates Prospect Underrated in Arizona Fall League
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a prospect in the Arizona Fall League that many fans don't even know is playing currently.
Catcher Axiel Plaz is one of nine Pirates prospects in the Arizona Fall League, but isn't playing with them and is on his own team, the Scottsdale Scorpions, which features prospects from the Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants and the Washington Nationals.
He is separated from two of the best Pirates power hitting prospects, Esmerlyn Valdez and Tony Blanco Jr., who MLB Pipleline ranks 15th and 30th in the Pirates farm system, who are on the Salt River Rafters.
Plaz has only played in one game so far, but had four hits in five at-bats vs. Salt River, driving in an RBI in the
Plaz spent most of his time playing in 2025 with Single-A Bradenton, where he slashed .262/.348/.450 for an OPS of .798 in 55 games at Bradenton, with 53 hits in 202 at-bats, 11 doubles, nine home runs, 40 RBIs and 21 walks to 47 strikeouts.
He had a relatively strong season before going on the 7-day injured list on June 17, after fracturing his hand.
Plaz earned promotion to High-A Greensboro on Aug. 19, but struggled in his short stint, slashing .086/.214/.200 for an OPS of .414 in 11 games, with just three hits in 35 at-bats, a double, a home run, six RBIs and five walks to six strikeouts.
While injuries slowed down his progression in 2025, Plaz still finished the season with 10 home runs in 66 games, which would put him on a 20-home run pace if he played the whole year.
Plaz spent most of his season at catcher, with 50 starts, had two starts at designated hitter and then 12 starts in 13 games at first base with Bradenton.
The Pirates signed Plaz on Jan. 15, 2022, as one of the few international signings that period, including infielder Yordanny De Los Santos and Blanco.
Plaz, who hails from San Felix, Venezuela, signed on for $350,000 and played for the Dominican Summer League (DSL) Pirates Gold team in 2022. He slashed an impressive .382/.500/.706 for an OPS of 1.206 in 32 games, with 26 hits in 68 at-bats, 11 doubles, one triple, three home runs, 21 RBIs and 13 walks to 16 strikeouts.
He struggled the following season with the Florida Complex League (FCL) Pirates in 2023, dealing with injuries that kept him to just 33 games. He slashed .144/.359/.237 for an OPS of .596 in 33 games, with 14 hits in 97 at-bats, four doubles, one triple, one home run, 13 RBIs and 21 walks to 41 strikeouts.
Plaz played eight games with the FCL Pirates in 2024, before moving up to Bradenton on May 17. He played in 76 games there, slashing .207/.302/.438 for an OPS of .740, with 50 hits in 242 at-bats, 11 doubles, 15 home runs, 42 RBIs and 32 walks to 82 strikeouts.
MLB Pipeline ranks Plaz as the 29th prospect in the Pirates farm system and a scouting report of Hit (40), Power (55), Run (30), Arm (55), Field (45) and Overall (40).
Plaz just turned 20 years old and a strong showing in the Arizona Fall League will serve as important step to continuing his progression through the minor leagues.
