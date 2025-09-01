Former Pirates Starting Pitcher Rejoins Playoff Contender
PITTSBURGH — A former Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher joined a new team that will give him a chance for postseason glory.
Jon Heyman reported that left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney signed a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers and will start with Triple-A Oklahoma City, his hometown and where he currently resides.
Heaney previously played for the Dodgers in the 2022 season, where he dealt with injuries, but still pitched for most of the season.
He made 14 starts in 16 appearances, with a 4-4 record, a 3.10 ERA over 72.2 innings pitched, 110 strikeouts to 19 walks, a .214 opposing batting average and a 1.09 WHIP.
Heaney also pitched in the National League Divisional Series (NLDS) in Game 3 vs. the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. He gave up one run in three innings pitched in relief in the 2-1 defeat.
The Dodgers are 78-59 overall and first place in the NL West Division, two games ahead of the Padres.
He earned much more playoff experience with the Texas Rangers in 2023, who won their first ever World Series.
Heaney pitched in five games, starting three of them, and posted a 4.09 ERA over 11.0 innings pitched, with four strikeouts to four walks and a 1.36 WHIP.
The Rangers had Heaney start vs. the Baltimore Orioles in Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series (ALDS), twice vs. the Houston Astros in the ALCS, starting Game 4 and coming in relief in Game 6, then twice vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series, pitching in relief in Game 2 and then starting Game 4, which he earned a win in.
Heaney didn't have a chance for postseason success with the Pirates this season, as the team is 61-77 overall, last in the NL Central Division and the fourth worst record in the MLB.
He performed well early on with the Pirates, who he signed a one-year deal in the offseason, posting a 3.33 ERA over 78.1 innings in his first 14 starts and 59 strikeouts to 24 walks. He also had a 2.50 ERA at the end of April too.
Heaney then started pitching poorly over his last 12 appearances beginning with the first game of a doubleheader vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 19, where he gave up seven earned runs over four innings in a 9-2 loss.
He allowed 43 earned runs over 42.0 innings pitched, including 13 home runs, for a 9.21 ERA during that time. This included giving up seven earned runs in two starts and only having two scoreless outings during this period.
Heaney also gave up 24 home runs on the season, tied for 13th most in the MLB, and allowed 13 home runs over those last 12 outings.
He also allowed 15 earned runs over 13.1 innings pitched in August for a 10.13 ERA, with a .387 opposing batting average and a 1.87 WHIP.
This included his last outing in the series opener vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in Aug. 25, where he gave up five hits and five earned runs, blowing a 4-1 lead for the Pirates in the bottom of the fifth inning, as the home team took a 6-4 lead themselves.
His poor run of form came along with Pirates manager Don Kelly demoting him from the starting rotation to the bullpen on Aug. 16.
The Pirates designated Heaney for assignment on Aug. 26 and then released him on Aug. 29, giving him a chance to play for the Dodgers.
Dodgers fans will hope that Heaney finds his form of old, mixing his offspeed pitches and befuddling batters en route to a second straight World Series title.
