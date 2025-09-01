Former Pirates Pitcher Get Playoff Shot With Rival
PITTSBURGH — A former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher is now on a team that will give him the chance to play in the most important games of the season.
The Philadelphia Phillies claimed left-handed pitcher Tim Mayza off waivers on Aug. 31, after the Pirates released him on Aug. 30.
Philadelphia is 79-58 overall, second in the National League and first in the National League East division, six games ahead of the New York Mets.
Mayza brings playoff experience for the Phillies, pitching in the last three postseasons, with six appearances.
He pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays in both 2022 and 2023, making three total appearances. He pitched twice against the Seattle Mariners in 2022 and once vs. the Minnesota Twins in 2023, which the Blue Jays lost.
Mayza also pitched three times for the New York Yankees in 2024, in Game 2 of the ALDS vs. the Kansas City Royals, in Game 3 of the ALCS vs. Cleveland Guardians and closing out Game 4 vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers in ninth inning in the 11-4 win.
The Pirates signed Mayza on a minor league contract on Jan. 27 and he made the Opening Day roster out of Spring Training.
Mayza only pitched for the Pirates in the first month of the season. He made seven appearances out of the bullpen, with a 2.89 ERA in 9.1 innings pitched, allowing nine hits, posting eight strikeouts to one walk, with an opposing batting average of .243.
Mayza suffered injuries to his left latissimus dorsi muscle and his teres major muscle, both in the shoulder that make it difficulty to throw.
The Pirates placed Mayza on the 15-day injured list, before transferring him to the 60-day injured list on April 24.
He started his first rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton, making two appearances on Aug. 19 and Aug. 22, with 1.2 scoreless innings pitched.
Mayza recently was on a rehab assignmentat Triple-A Indianapolis, where he made two appearances on Aug. 26 and Aug. 29 vs, the Buffalo Bisons, the Triple-A affiliate of the Blue Jays. He gave up an earned run over two innings in the first outing and then threw a scoreless inning.
The Phillies get an experienced left-handed relief pitcher ahead of a pivotal postseason, where they'll look to win their first World Series since 2008.
