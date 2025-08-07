Ke'Bryan Hayes Returns as Pirates Host Reds
The Pittsburgh Pirates (49-66) will host the Cincinnati Reds (60-55) in a four-game series at PNC Park starting Thursday, marking the return of former franchise cornerstone Ke'Bryan Hayes, who was traded to the Reds just last week.
The series carries also playoff implications for Cincinnati, who sit three games back of the final NL Wild Card spot, while the Pirates look to play spoiler amid a disappointing season.
Hayes, 28, spent his entire career with Pittsburgh after being drafted in the first round (32 overall) in 2015, signing a then-record $70M extension in 2022, and becoming a Gold Glove-winning third baseman in 2023. Hayes has clearly been one of the best defenders in all of baseball since his promotion.
However, his offensive struggles—a .235/.276/.294 slash line with 3 HR and 39 RBI this season—prompted the Pirates to deal him last week for reliever Taylor Rogers and prospect Sammy Stafura. Over six seasons in Pittsburgh, Hayes hit .254 with a .675 OPS, peaking in 2023 with 15 HR but regressing sharply since then.
The trade underscores Pittsburgh’s urgency to upgrade at third base, with rumors swirling about targeting a power bat this offseason. Meanwhile, the Reds hope Hayes’ elite defense (.579 OPS in 6 games post-trade) stabilizes their infield, though his bat remains a concern for a team ranking 20th in MLB in slugging (.390).
Cincinnati’s offense leans on superstar Elly De La Cruz (.279/.356/.476, 19 HR, 30 SB), while Pittsburgh counters with a power bat of their own in Oneil Cruz (.208/.304/.405, 36 XBH).
Tonight's pitching matchup is an intriguing one, as it features Reds starter Brady Singer (4.36 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 111 Ks) vs. Pirates ace Paul Skenes (6-8, 2.02 ERA). Skenes is coming off a rare shaky outing in Colorado over the weekend.
He struck out eight hitters, but allowed a six-run sixth inning to give the Rockies the lead late in the game. The righty was cruising along until he faced Colorado's hitters for the third time in the game; then he bore witness to the pitching demons of Coors Field, with balls carrying through the thin mountain air.
Tonight's game will also be the 2,500th all-time matchup between the Pirates and Reds, a significant milestone in the two historic franchises' long-standing rivalry.
Key Stats
- Pokin' Pirates: .262 AVG is 9th in MLB over last seven days
- Rattled Reds: 3 HR is 29th in MLB over last seven days
- The Pirates and Giants have met a total of 2,499 times. The Pirates lead the series 1249-1231.
Probable Pitchers & Matchups
Game 1: Thursday, 6:40 PM EDT at PNC Park
- PIT: RHP Paul Skenes (6-8, 2.02 ERA, 154 K)
- CIN: RHP Brady Singer (9-8, 4.36 ERA, 111 K)
- Key Battle: Singer vs Pirates SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.429 AVG, 1.029 OPS, 3 RBI in 14 career AB against Singer)
Game 2: Friday, 6:40 PM EDT at PNC Park
- PIT: RHP Mitch Keller (5-10, 3.89 ERA, 104 K)
- CIN: RHP Chase Burns (0-3, 6.04 ERA, 47 K)
- Key Battle: Keller vs Reds OF Spencer Steer (.368 AVG, 1.162 OPS, 1 HR, 2 RBI in 19 career AB against Keller)
Game 3: Saturday, 3:45 PM EDT at PNC Park
- PIT: TBD
- CIN: RHP Nick Martinez (9-9, 4.66 ERA, 98 K)
- Key Battle: Martinez vs Pirates 1B Spencer Horwitz (4-for-4, 1 HR in four career AB against Martinez)
Game 4: Sunday, 1:35 PM EDT at PNC Park
- PIT: RHP Mike Burrows (1-4, 4.45 ERA, 63 K)
- CIN: RHP Zack Littell (9-8, 3.46 ERA, 97 K)
- Key Battle: Littell vs Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds (3-for-3, 1 RBI in three career AB against Littell)
Players to Watch
- SP Paul Skenes (PIT): Allowed more than two runs for first time since June 25 (four runs) in last start
- 1B Spencer Horwitz (PIT): .368 AVG, 2 HR, 7 RBI over last seven days
- SP Brady Singer (CIN): 6 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 10 K in last start
- SP Zack Littell (CIN): 7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 8 K in last start
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates