Ke'Bryan Hayes Says Goodbye to Pirates
PITTSBURGH — Long time Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes departed the team ahead of the trade deadline and said his final goodbyes.
The Pirates traded Hayes to the Cincinnati Reds for shortstop prospect Sammy Stafura and left-handed relief pitcher Taylor Rogers on July 30.
This marked the end of a decade long-stay for Hayes with the Pirates, who took him with the 32nd overall pick in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft.
He made his MLB Debut on Sept. 1, 2020 and this served as his fifth season that he's spent the entirety of it at the MLB level with the Pirates before the trade.
Hayes slashed .254/.307/.369 for an OPS of .676 in his six seasons and 576 games with the Pirates, with 554 hits, 101 doubles, 16 triples, 39 home runs, 212 RBIs and 157 walks to 480 strikeouts.
He won the Gold Glove Award at third base in 2023, with 21 defensive runs saved, a fielding run value of 13 and a 2.4 defensive WAR.
Hayes is also on track for his second Gold Glove award in 2025, with 15 outs above average and 11 runs prevented, the most of any third baseman in baseball for both categories.
He signed an eight-year, $70 million contract extension with the Pirates on April 7, 2022. He will make $7 million from 2025-27, $8 million in both 2028 and 2029 and has a $12 million club option in 2030.
Hayes posted a goodbye on Twitter from his Notes app on his phone, thanking the Pirates as an organization for taking him in the MLB Draft, the fans for always supporting him and the teammates and coaches he has had along the years.
"Man where do I begin," Hayes wrote. "I'd like to first start by saying thank you to the Pittsburgh Pirates for believing in me as a player by drafting and making my dream come true back in 2015.
"I'm also thankful for all the fans who have supported me through the ups and downs. I'm forever grateful for the relationships and memories that were created with all my teammates and staff throughout the years.
"I have learned a lot about myself on and off the field and will carry these experiences with me moving forward.
"While I am excited about the next chapter with the Cincinnati Reds, I wish the Pirates nothing but the best and continued success in the future. -🔑."
The Pirates also traded left-handed relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson to the Seattle Mariners for right-handed pitching prospect Jeter Martinez on July 30.
Their first trade of the month for the Pirates saw them send utility player Adam Frazier to the Kansas City Royals for Triple-A shortstop Cam Devanney on July 16.
