Former Pirates Closer Makes History with Yankees
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates sent away their long-time closer at the MLB trade deadline and he's already excelling with his new team.
Right-handed relief pitcher David Bednar left the Pirates after five seasons and landed with the New York Yankees in a trade on July 31, in exchange for a prospect trio.
Bednar came in for the Yankees in the bottom of the eighth inning vs. the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Aug. 7, with a 3-2 lead and one out.
He walked Rangers pinch-hitter Joc Pederson, but ended the inning with back-to-back strikeouts of catcher Kyle Higashioka and third baseman Josh Smith.
Bednar came back out in the ninth inning and struck out former Pirates teammate in Rangers pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez to start out.
He then struckout Texas left fielder Sam Haggerty for the second out, but put two runners on by walking shortstop Corey Seager and allowing a single to second baseman Marcus Semien.
Bednar would complete the save and won the game for the Yankees, striking out Rangers right fielder Adolis García.
He became the first Yankees pitcher in 43 years that recorded a save with all five outs by strikeouts since Goose Gossage did so on May 14, 1982 against the Oakland Athletics on the road.
This was Bednar's third outing for the Yankees since he arrived in the trade and by far his best one.
He struggled in his first appearance in the series opener vs. the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on Aug. 1. He gave up a solo home run and an RBI-single in the bottom of the seventh inning, as the Marlins took a 10-9 lead, resulting in Bednar's first blown save of 2025.
Bednar did bounce back against the Rangers on Aug. 4, throwing a scoreless inning and posting a strikeout in the 8-5 loss in extra innings.
He struggled early on for the Pirates in 2025, with a 27.00 ERA in the opening series vs. the Marlins at loanDepot Park, which resulted in his demotion to Triple-A Indianapolis.
Bednar bounced back and returned on April 19, showing what made him a two-time All-Star in 2022 and 2023.
He allowed just seven earned runs allowed over 37.0 innings pitched in 39 appearances for a 1.70 ERA, with 50 strikeouts to eight walks. He also went a perfect, 17-for-17 on save opportunities and had 23 consecutive outings from May 24 to July 26 that he didn't give up an earned run.
Bednar won NL Reliever of the Month honors for June, with a 2-1 record in 10 appearances, five saves in five opportunities, no earned runs allowed over 10.0 innings pitched, allowing four hits, three walks, one intentional walk and a run, but no earned runs and posting 16 strikeouts over 36 batters faced.
He also earned his 100th save in his final appearance at PNC Park vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 26, becoming one of just six Pirates pitchers that achieved the feat.
Bednar ended his time with the Pirates with a 14-21 record in 276 appearances, 101 saves, a 3.01 ERA over 275.1 innings pitched, 335 strikeouts to 94 walks and a 1.44 WHIP.
