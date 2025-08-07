Pirates Announce Next Paul Skenes Start
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes will take the mound once again in 2025 in front of his adoring home fans.
Skenes will make his next start in the series opener vs. the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Aug. 7, marking his 24th start of the season and taking on right-handed pitcher Brady Singer.
This makes it his first season with at least 24 starts, after he reached 23 last season in his National League Rookie of the Year campaign.
Skenes will also make his first start against the Reds this season, not appearing in the first series at Great American Ball Park, April 11-13, or at PNC Park, May 19-21.
He excelled in his three starts against the Reds in his rookie season, allowing one earned run over 17 innings pitched for a 0.53 ERA. He also posted nine strikeouts each in his last two outings vs. the Reds and seven strikeouts in his first start, making it 25 strikeouts and a 13.2 K/9.
Skenes threw five innings of scoreless baseball vs. the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 2, but gave up four earned runs, including a three-run home run, for a no-decision in an 8-5 loss.
He earned National League Pitcher of the Month honors for July, the first Pirates pitcher that did so since Ivan Nova did in April 2017.
Skenes ranks amongst the best pitchers in baseball, with the lowest ERA (2.02) and opposing batting average (.187) third in WHIP (0.92), eighth in strikeouts (154) and the 12th most innings pitched (138.0).
Right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller starts for the Pirates in the second game of the series on Aug. 8, facing off against Reds right-handed pitcher Chase Burns.
Keller only gave up one run through the first five innings vs. the Rockies on Aug. 3, but then gave up back-to-back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning, finishing with five earned runs in five innings pitched in the 9-5 win.
He had a strong outing in his previous start vs. the Reds on May 19, allowing just two runs and an earned run over 6.0 innings pitched with five strikeouts, but took the loss in the 7-1 defeat.
Keller has a 5-10 record over 23 starts, a 3.89 ERA over 132.0 innings pitched, 104 strikeouts to 34 walks, a .247 opposing batting average and a 1.22 WHIP in 2025.
The Pirates don't have a starter announced for the third game of the series on Aug. 9, but the Reds will bring out right-handed pitcher Nick Martinez.
Right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo made his first start of the season on Aug. 4, but threw 43 pitches in the first inning before departing. The Pirates then sent Oviedo down to Triple-A and only have four starting pitchers.
Pirates manager Don Kelly said that they will likely use a bullpen approach for this game and that they'll have a lot of their relievers pitch in it.
“We’re not sure yet exactly how that’s going to play out for Saturday," Kelly said. "We’re still discussing that and talking about probably a bulk type thing. We’re looking at a lot of different people to fill that.”
Rookie right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows gets the start in the series finale on Aug. 10 for the Pirates, taking on Reds right-handed starting pitcher Zack Littell.
Burrows will make his first career start against the Reds, making the St. Louis Cardinals the only other National League Central Division team he hasn't faced yet.
He struggled in his last outing, giving up three home runs and six earned runs in the 8-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 5.
Burrows has a 1-4 record in 14 appearances and 13 starts, a 4.45 ERA over 62.2 innings pitched, 63 strikeouts to 24 walks, a .239 opposing batting average and a 1.29 WHIP.
