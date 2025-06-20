Livvy Dunne Turns Down Tigers Mascot for Pirates' Paul Skenes
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes and former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne have a strong relationship, but that doesn't stop people, real or fictional, from coming in between.
The Detroit Tigers mascot, known as 'Paws', held up a sing saying, "Sup Livvy Dunne" with red hearts around it behind home plate at the most recent start for Paul Skenes at Comerica Park.
Dunne turned down Paws on Twitter, only wanting one tiger in her life, which refers to Skenes, who starred as a pitcher for the LSU Tigers.
Skenes and Dunne began dating back at LSU, and the two have been inseparable ever since. The duo also featured in a GQ magazine feature, with the couple wearing designer clothes and taking photos in a rare snowstorm in Baton Rouge.
Dunne was the most-followed NCAA athlete on social media, including 5.3 million followers on Instagram and eight million followers on TikTok. She just finished her fifth season with LSU gymnastics, where they finished third at the National Championships.
She helped LSU win their first National Title in the 2023-24 season, as well as setting a career-high of 9.900 on floor twice. She also spent time on the U.S. National Team back in 2017. That marked her final season of competitive gymnastics, as she chose to retire from the sport following the conclusion of the season.
Skenes starred at LSU in 2023, after transferring from Air Force. He had a 13-2 record in 19 starts, 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings, giving up just 23 earned runs and seven earned runs, while notching 209 strikeouts to just 20 walks, leading the program to a national title that season.
The couple recently supported LSU baseball at the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., during a day off on June 16.
The Pirates took Skenes with the No. 1 overall pick in 2023. He also signed with the franchise on a $9.2 million signing bonus, the highest ever given to a player at the time.
Skenes has pitched sensationally since coming up to the MLB on May 11, 2024, serving as one of the best players in baseball.
He finished his rookie season with an 11-3 record over 23 starts, allowing just 29 earned runs over 133.0 innings pitched for a 1.96 ERA, 170 strikeouts to 32 walks, a .198 opposing batting average, a 0.95 WHIP and a 11.50 K/9.
Skenes started for the National League in the All-Star game that season, becoming the first rookie to do so since Hideo Nomo did so in 1995 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
He went on to win NL Rookie of the Year, earning 23 of the 30 first-place votes and becoming the first Pirates player since outfielder Jason Bay did so 20 years earlier in 2004.
Skenes also earned All-MLB First Team honors and finished third for the NL Cy Young Award.
He currently has a 4-6 record in 16 starts, but has a 1.85 ERA over 102.0 innings pitched, 106 strikeouts to 27 walks, a .175 opposing batting average and a 0.88 WHIP.
Skenes is one of the best pitchers in baseball, ranking first in ERA and opposing batting average, second in WHIP and innings pitched and eighth in strikeouts.
Dunne has had a busy post-gymnastics career, supporting Skenes for his starts, home and away, and also featuring on the cover of the new SI Swimsuit 2025 edition.
