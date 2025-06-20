Pirates vs. Tigers Paused in Ninth Inning for Rain Delay
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers will wait longer before they finish this series at Comerica Park, as the weather is not cooperating with playable baseball.
The Pirates and Tigers made it to the bottom of the ninth inning, score tied at 4-4 and one out before the umpires called for a rain delay and the grounds crew got the tarp on the field, with heavy rain coming down.
The Tigers announced that the game will resume at 10:05 p.m., about an hour and 15 long minute delay.
This is the second game of the day with a rain delay, as the first game of the doubleheader got moved back 40 minutes from 1:10 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.
This game was originally scheduled for 1:10 p.m., but the second game of the series got postponed due to inclement weather, moving it into that timeslot.
The rain delay earlier in the day also moved this game 30 minutes from the original rescheduled time from 5:40 p.m. to 6:10 p.m.
This marks the 11th rain delay for the Pirates this season, but just the second that took place during a game.
It came vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on May 22. This delay took almost two hours, the second longest of the season for the Pirates, who went on to lose 8-5.
Four rain delays occurred on the most recent Pirates' homestand at PNC Park, with Pittsburgh seeing storms and rain overall during the week.
Pittsburgh had their series opener vs. the Miami Marlins on June 9 moved 40 minutes from 6:40 p.m. to 7:20 p.m.
Their series finale vs. the Houston Astros on June 5 forced first pitch time from 6:40 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., a season-long delay of three hours and 20 minutes. That game took almost two and a half hours, with the finish time at 12:26 a.m.
The Pirates had two rain delays in their series vs. the Philadelphia Phillies. The series opener on June 6 got moved back an hour and 20 minutes from 6:40 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and their series finale on June 8 started10 minutes later at 1:45 p.m., from the original first pitch time of 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh and Philadelphia also had a rain delay in their first series at Citizens Bank Park on May 16, with the game starting an hour and 45 minutes later from first pitch, going from 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The Pirates first two rain delay came in back-to-back games against the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on May 2 and May 3.
The first rain delay moved the start from 6:40 p.m. to 7:50 p.m., a 70 minute delay, and the second game got moved from 4:05 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., an hour and 40 minute delay.
The Pirates' other rain delay before a game came vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 14, with first pitch taking place 15 minutes later, 7:10 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh is 4-6 in rain delay games, with a 10-3 win over the Marlins, 4-0 win over the Mets and then two wins over the Phillies in the most recent rain delays, 5-4 on a walk-off on June 6 and 2-1 on June 8.
Pirates OnSI will provide updates if there is any change to the restart time or a cancellation.
