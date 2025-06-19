Pirates Bring Back Jack Suwinski vs. Tigers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are reportedly bringing up another outfielder for their upcoming games vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Jose Negrón of DK Pittsburgh Sports reported that the Pirates are recalling Jack Suwinski from Triple-A Indianapolis. Suwinski will serve as their 27th man for the doubleheader vs. the Tigers on June 19.
The Pirates and Tigers were scheduled for a June 18 primetime game, but inclement weather postponed the game to June 19. The first game will take place in the original time slot at 1:10 p.m. and the original game on June 19 will move to 5:40 p.m.
The MLB allows teams to have a 27th man, one more than the 26th man for a doubleheader. Suwinski will play with the Pirates over these two games and go back to Indianapolis afterwards.
Pittsburgh recalled outfield prospect Billy Cook from Indianapolis on June 18, as they placed outfielder Bryan Reynolds on the paternity list. Reynolds should return back for the weekend series vs. the Texas Rangers, June 20-22.
Suwinski struggled mightily from the plate for the Pirates this season, hitting .128/.244/.154 for an OPS of .398, with just five hits in 39 at-bats and six walks to 19 strikeouts in 16 games.
He had the lowest batting average for any Pirates player who had as many at-bats as him, and he had just two hits in his last nine games with 18 at-bats, before the Pirates optioned him to Indianapolis on April 24.
Suwinski had his worst night from the plate this season for the Pirates in their 10-7 loss vs. the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park on April 18. He had no hits in five at-bats and struck out four times, marking the sixth time in his career he's earned a golden sombrero.
He would also strikeout in the bottom of the ninth inning with two runners on and two outs, ending the game with a loss. A hit could've kept the Pirates chance at completing the comeback going, while a home run would've tied it.
Suwinski has spent that time with Indianapolis since his last demotion, slashing .264/.350/.521 for an OPS of .871, with 37 hits in 140 at-bats, seven doubles, one triple, nine home runs, 36 RBIs and 17 walks to 37 strikeouts.
Suwinski spent almost all of the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Pirates, but struggled immensely in 2024.
He slashed .182/.264/.324 in 88 games with 27 walks to 79 strikeouts, 45 hits in 247 at-bats and just nine home runs.
The Pirates sent him down to Indianapolis twice, where he hit slightly better — .239/.307/.444 in 48 games with 43 hits, 10 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 27 RBIs.
Pittsburgh will have outfielders in Cook, Suwinski, plus Alexander Canario, Oneil Cruz, Andrew McCutchen, Tommy Pham and Adam Frazier vs. Detroit.
