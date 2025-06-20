Pirates Pitcher Tries Fighting Fans
Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Dennis Santana was involved in a heated altercation with fans in the outfield bleachers during a rain delay in Thursday night’s game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. It's yet another controversy for the Pirates in the first half of a season that has been full of them.
The incident occurred after Santana, who had just pitched the bottom of the ninth inning in a 4-4 tie, was exiting the field toward the clubhouse. The game had just been called into delay due to rain, and Santana headed from the mound to the bullpen to make his way off the field.
Video footage then shows the 29-year-old right-hander becoming visibly agitated with a fan in the front row of the bleachers overlooking the bullpen. The fan was wearing a Pirates jersey and a Tigers hat, though the cause of the confrontation remains unclear.
Santana appeared to attempt to swing at the fan before being restrained by teammates and coaches, who quickly pulled him away. No physical contact appeared to be made, and the game remained in a rain delay at the time of the incident.
The Tigers and Pirates were tied 4-4 with one out in the bottom of the ninth when the game was halted due to weather. The game was the second leg of a doubleheader in Detroit. Wednesday night's game was postponed, and then delayed another 40 minutes today due to weather.
Santana, who has been a key part of Pittsburgh’s bullpen this season, entered the game with a stellar 1.72 ERA over 31.1 innings. The veteran reliever, in his seventh MLB season, has revitalized his career with the Pirates after stints with the Dodgers, Rangers, Mets and Yankees.
It is unclear whether Santana will be available to pitch if the game resumes after the delay. Major League Baseball is expected to review the incident. The Pirates have not yet issued a statement.
