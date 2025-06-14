Pirates' Andrew McCutchen Makes History at Wrigley Field
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star Andrew McCutchen has played in many ballparks over his storied career, but he's had more success in one compared to the others.
McCutchen and the Pirates faced off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 14, the third game of a four game series.
Cubs left-handed pitcher Matthew Boyd threw a changeup over the middle of the plate, that McCutchen hit 372 feet into the left field seats, giving the Pirates a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
That home run marks his 18th at Wrigley Field, the most of any active visiting player at the ballpark. He hit two home runs there last season on May 17 and Sept. 2 and one on July 14, 2023 in his most recent stint with the Pirates.
This marks the seventh home run of the season for McCutchen, last hitting a home run three days prior vs. the Miami Marlins at PNC Park on June 11, his first at home in 2025.
It served as the No. 241 home run of his time with the Pirates, which put him No. 3 all-time in franchise history, ahead of Hall of Fame right fielder Roberto Clemente (1955-72).
McCutchen also hit a solo home run vs. the Marlins on March 30 at loanDepot Park, a three-run home run vs. the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium on April 22, a solo home run off of former Pirates teammate, Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow at Dodgers Stadium on April 27, then back-to-back games vs. the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, May 31-June 1.
This hit also served as the 2,208th of McCutchen's career, moving him up to No. 189 all-time.
McCutchen has slashed .262/.350/.411 for an OPS of .761 in 63 games for the Pirates this season, playing mostly as designated hitter. He also has 56 hits in 214 at-bats, 11 doubles, seven home runs, 26 RBIs and 28 walks to 49 strikeouts.
He has played in 1,641 games, recorded 1,723 hits, 340 doubles, 45 triples, 844 RBI, 186 stolen bases and 846 walks, while slashing .283/.374/.473 in his 12 seasons with Pittsburgh.
