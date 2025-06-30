Cubs Pushing for Pirates' Starting Pitcher
PITTSBURGH — One Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher is the prized trade candidate for a National League Central Divisional foe.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported that the Pirates and Cubs are having serious discussions on right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller.
"The Pittsburgh Pirates have been engaged in serious trade talks for more than a week with the Chicago Cubs about starter Mitch Keller," Nightengale wrote. "Keller, who’s in the second year of a five-year, $77 million contract, is under control through 2028, earning $15 million this year, $16.5 million in 2026, $18 million in 2027 and $20 million in 2028."
Nightengale previously reported on June 25 that the Cubs were looking at both Keller and right-handed relief pitcher David Bednar as trade options.
Keller has just a 2-10 record over 17 starts in 2025, but a 3.90 ERA over 99.1 innings pitched, 77 strikeouts to 25 walks, a .248 opposing batting average and a 1.22 WHIP.
The Pirates haven't supported him offensively for most of his starts, scoring four runs or less in 16 of his 17 starts. The Pirates also scored four runs or less for 26 games straight from April 22 to May 23,
The most runs they scored in a start was nine runs, coming in a 9-1 victory over the New York Mets at PNC Park on June 27, just his second win of the season and first at home since July 8, 2024.
Keller has 11 quality starts, despite his record, which ties him for eighth most in the MLB in 2025.
He signed a five-year, $77 million extension on Feb. 22, 2024, keeping him with the team for the future, as the Pirates looked to compete.
Keller makes $15,411,500 in 2025, the most a Pirates player is earning this season on their payroll. He is only one of two players making more than $10 million this season, along with outfielder Bryan Reynolds at $12,250,000.
Pittsburgh is currently 35-50 overall, 14.5 games behind Chicago in first place of the NL Central, 12.0 games behind the last NL Wild Card spot and have the fourth worst record in the MLB.
The Pirates have one of the worst records in baseball , which likely signals they'll sell at the deadline and shed payroll, even trading Keller, who just turned 29 and is on a team-friendly deal.
