Pirates vs. Phillies Beginning in Rain Delay
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates vs. the Philadelphia Phillies series opener at PNC Park won't start on time.
The Pirates announced that the game will start in a delay and that they will share further updates as they develop.
This makes it back-to-back games that the Pirates have started in a rain delay, as they did so in their previous game vs. the Houston Astros on June 5, also at PNC Park.
That ended up as a three hour and 22 minute delay from a 6:40 p.m. scheduled first pitch to 10:02 p.m. The game lasted two hours and 24 minutes, ended at 12:26 a.m., with the Astros dominating the Pirates, 8-2 in the finale as they clinched the series.
This is the second time that the Pirates and Phillies began a game with a rain delay, doing so in the series opener at Citizens Bank Park on May 16. That rain delay took an hour and 45 minutes, moving first pitch to 8:30 from it's original scheduled time at 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh has had seven rain delays total this season, with the other four also taking place in May. This includes back-to-back rain delays against the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on May 2 and May 3.
The first rain delay moved the start from 6:40 to 7:50, a 70 minute delay, and the second game got moved from 4:05 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., an hour and 40 minute delay.
The Pirates other rain delay before a game came vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 14, with first pitch taking place 15 minutes later, 7:10 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.
There is only one rain delay the Pirates dealt with during the game, which came vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on May 22. This delay took almost two hours, the second longest of the season for the Pirates, who went on to lose 8-5.
The Pirates are 1-5 in rain delay games, with their sole win a 4-0 victory over the Mets in the series finale, as they avoided the sweep on the road.
Pirates OnSI will provide updates if there is any change to the restart time or a cancellation.
