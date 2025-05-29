Paul Skenes Makes Young Pirates Fan's Day
PITTSBURGH — Paul Skenes normally locks in and focuses entirely on his job when he's on the pitcher's mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates, but he also knows how much the game of baseball means to those watching.
Skenes gave a ball to a young Pirates fan in his most recent start against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 28. The young fan couldn't believe his luck after getting the ball, sharing the moment with his family member.
The fan got to see another incredible performance from Skenes, who showed everyone in the ball park, once again, that he's one of the best pitchers in baseball.
He didn't allow any runs nor walks and just four hits, while posting seven strikeouts over 95 pitches in 6.2 innings pitched, in the Pirates 10-1 victory.
Skenes, who only got nine runs of support combined over his five previous starts, got more runs total in this victory, as he earned his first win in over a month.
He currently has a 2.15 ERA over 75.2 innings pitched in 12 starts, allowing just 18 earned runs, while posting 77 strikeouts to 18 walks. He also has an opposing batting average of .187, a 0.92 WHIP and a 9.20 K/9 in 2025.
Skenes ranks leads the MLB in innings pitched, while ranking fourth in opposing batting average, sixth in WHIP, ninth in ERA and tied for ninth in strikeouts.
One of his best performances came vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 18. Skenes allowed just one earned run, a walk and three hits, while tying a season-high of nine strikeouts.
He would throw a complete game, but would only pitch eight innings in the 1-0 loss for the Pirates.
Skenes shutdown a strong Dodgers' offense in a 3-0 victory on April 25 at Dodgers Stadium. He posted nine strikeouts, while allowing just five hits and no walks over 6.1 innings.
He comes off a strong 2024 season, where he won National League Rookie of the Year, earned All-MLB First Team honors and started for the NL in the All-Star Game.
