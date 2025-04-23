Pirates' Paul Skenes Meets Mike Trout in Return Home to LA
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes experienced a surreal homecoming this week, stepping onto the field at Angel Stadium not as a fan, but as a big leaguer facing the team he grew up idolizing.
The 22-year-old right-hander, an Orange County native, admitted the view looked "a little different" from the visitor’s dugout — a stark contrast to his childhood days cheering for the Angels.
The highlight of Skenes’ return came in an unexpected meeting with one of his baseball heroes, Mike Trout, whom he spotted on the field during early workouts.
"He was the first one out there," Skenes told reporters with a grin, recalling the moment he approached the three-time MVP in the outfield. Though he opted not to tell Trout he’d grown up watching him — "I figured he wouldn’t like that very much" — the encounter left a lasting impression. "Just to spend a little time with him was pretty cool," Skenes added.
While Skenes wasn't slated to start in the Angels series, the Pirates have lined him up for an even bigger stage: Friday's showdown against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
"It is what it is," Skenes said of missing the Angels series, "but I'll get another opportunity." The Dodgers matchup promises to be an electric homecoming, with Skenes anticipating a "zoo" of ticket requests from friends and family eager to see him pitch in Southern California.
Drafted first overall in 2023 after a standout career at LSU, Skenes acknowledged the importance of playing against the Angels, a team he followed religiously until his pro journey began. He rattled off childhood favorites — from Trout and Shohei Ohtani to Erick Aybar and John Lackey — and reminisced about attending Ohtani’s dominant 2018 home debut.
"This was my team," he said. "Now being on the other side is special."
Between family dinners and In-N-Out runs, the trip has served as a reminder of how far he’s come — from a kid battling the glare of the California sun during BP to a rising star sharing the field with legends. "You can’t forget how cool this is," Skenes said. "It’s one of those things you just soak in."
In Skenes' most recent start this past Saturday, he delivered an impressive performance for the Pirates against the Cleveland Guardians, throwing 103 pitches over seven innings. He allowed six hits, two earned runs, and one walk while recording four strikeouts.
The game was a milestone moment for Skenes, who took the mound in front of a packed PNC Park crowd of 37,713 fans. Many attendees arrived hours early to secure one of the 20,000 bobbleheads commemorating Skenes' 2024 National League Rookie of the Year Award.
For now, as Skenes clarified to a curious reporter, the mustache that briefly became his trademark during that rookie season remains tucked beneath a beard — but the memories of this homecoming will undoubtedly stick.
As Skenes put it: "Pretty cool to be back." And with Friday's Dodgers start looming, his Southern California homecoming still has one unforgettable chapter left to write.
