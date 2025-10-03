Pirates Infielder Shaves Beloved Mustache
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates finished up their 2025 season last weekend, which saw one player make a stylistic choice that altered the way he looks.
Pirates infielder Nick Gonzales completed his 2025 season and shaved his signature handlebar mustache, going with a stubble look, rather than a clean shave.
Nick Gonzalez, a baseball card collector, met Gonzales and gave him a rare, 89 Superfractor Topps card of himself that he could give to his father. In exchange, Gonzales gave signed a ball and his 1/1 Topps 2024 Allen & Ginter Nick Gonzales Chome-Superfractor 1 baseball card.
He took a picture with Gonzales, which is the first picture of him without the handlebar mustache following the end of the season.
Gonzales debuted the handlebar mustache in the 2024 season, growing it for 'Mustache May' and then keeping it, as he earned promotion from Triple-A Indianapolis to the MLB on May 10.
He shaved the mustache ahead of his wedding in November 2024, as his wife Rylee requested him to do so, according to an interview with Kevin Gorman of the Tribune-Review.
Gonzales brought the mustache back ahead of Spring Training and kept it throughout the 2025 season.
He had a strong start for the Pirates in 2025, with a two-run home run on Opening Day on March 27 vs. the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park, but departed the game after his home run trot, as he suffered a non-displaced fracture of the ankle.
Gonzales missed more than two months away from the Pirates, before coming back off the injured list on June 3 and staying on the roster the rest of the season.
He slashed .260/.299/.362 for an OPS of .661 in 96 games for the Pirates in 2025, with 99 hits, 18 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 30 RBIs and 21 walks to 73 strikeouts.
Gonzales excelled in June, his first month back, slashing .297/.343/.451 for an OPS of .794, but then struggled in July, slashing .202/.272/.310 for an OPS of .582. He improved again in August for his best month, slashing .321/.339/.366 for an OPS of .705, before struggling again in September, slashing .198/.229/.286 for an OPS of .515.
He started 85 games at second base, including his first 78 games, before starting 12 games at shortstop in September, with Nick Yorke getting time at second base.
The Pirates selected Gonzales with the seventh overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft out of New Mexico and he has slashed .257/.300/.375 for an OPS of .675 in 225 games over three seasons, 220 hits, 45 doubles, seven triples, 14 home runs, 92 RBIs and 45 walks to 163 strikeouts.
Pirates fans will hope Gonzales continues getting better and developing into their second baseman or shortstop of the future.
