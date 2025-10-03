Andrew McCutchen Makes Another Cryptic Post About Pirates
PITTSBURGH — Andrew McCutchen hasn't confirmed what his future with the Pittsburgh Pirates is, but that doesn't mean he won't address what he sees on social media.
McCutchen is at the end of his third consecutive season with the Pirates in his second stint with the franchise. He is also a free agent, signing a one-year, $5 million deal before the campaign for each of the three seasons with the Pirates.
Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette spoke on 93.7 The Fan on Oct. 2 and reported that it's likely McCutchen moves on this offseason, with Ben Cherington returning as general manager and the Pirates prioritizing money elsewhere outside of a designated hitter.
"I think the reunion tour's over. I do," Mackey said. "It's kind of sad. I feel bad saying that. I think Cutch is going to look for more of a regular role and I don't think the Pirates can't afford to pay a DH that didn't produce all that much last season. I took Ben Cherington coming back as Andrew McCutchen not coming back. Maybe and hopefully I'm wrong, but that was my interpretation."
North Shore Nine posted a summary of the quote on Twitter and asked fans if McCutchen would play for the Pirates next season, to which McCutchen replied, "Lol".
McCutchen also posted a tweet following the season finale on Sept. 28, with him in a GIF, holding his helmet and starting with a sly smile on his face.
The GIF comes from the Pirates series opener vs. the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on May 29. McCutchen reacted to a bad third call strike on Pirates catcher Henry Davis with the bases loaded in the top of the eighth inning, with the Pirates trailing 3-2, which would've tied the game.
He stared down home plate umpire Edwin Jimenez, who also ejected manager Don Kelly, who came out and argued the call.
McCutchen just completed his 12th season with the Pirates, where he slashed .239/.333/.367 for an OPS of .700 in 135 games, with 114 hits, 22 doubles, 13 home runs, 57 RBIs, 67 walks to 118 strikeouts.
He had success with the Pirates in his first stint from 2009-17, winning the 2013 National League MVP, becoming a five-time All-Star from 2011-15, four-time Silver Slugger Award winner from 2012-15 and winning the 2012 Gold Glove Award.
McCutchen also helped the Pirates make the playoffs three straight seasons, 2013-15, and returned to be a part of a winning baseball team, but that hasn't happened yet.
The Pirates have had seven consecutive losing seasons and 10 straight seasons outside the playoffs, both the second-longest streaks in the MLB, with only the Los Angeles Angels having longer streaks.
McCutchenhas slashed .281/.372/.467 for an OPS of .839 in 1,713 games and 12 seasons with the Pirates. He also has 1,781 hits, 986 runs, 351 doubles, 45 triples, 248 home runs, 875 RBIs, 186 stolen bases and 885 walks, plus 2,962 total bases.
He ranks amongst the best Pirates hitters of all-time, including third in home runs, fourth in walks, fifth in extra bases hits (644), sixth in RBIs, seventh in both doubles and total bases and ninth in hits.
McCutchen also ranks ninth in games played, 10th in WAR (42.9) and sixth in offensive WAR (50.3).
The Pirates fans gave McCutchen a standing ovation when he came off the field in the home finale in the 11-1 win over the Athletics at PNC Park on Sept. 21. McCutchen said after the game that he didn't know if he'd return to the Pirates next season, but that he does want to play in the MLB in 2026, wherever that may be.
“We’ll see what happens," he said. "Obviously, a lot of that stuff is out of my control, so I just need to do my part. I do want to continue playing, so wherever that may be. I’m looking forward to seeing where the offseason takes me. We’ll move on from there. I’ve got six games left, so I’ll try to finish the season strong.”
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates