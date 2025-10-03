Five Pirates Prospects Make Top 100 List
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a strong farm system, with some of their prospects the very best in baseball.
MLB Pipeline re-ranked their top 100 prospects on Oct. 2 and five Pirates prospects made the exclusive list.
This included shortstop Konnor Griffin staying in first place, right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler moving down seven spots to 14th overall, right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez stays around the same at 27th overall, left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco comes in at 78th overall and outfielder Edward Florentino moves up to 81st overall.
Griffin excelled in 2025, his first season of professional baseball, slashing .333/.415/.527 for an OPS of .942 in 122 games, 161 hits, 23 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 94 RBIs, 50 walks to 122 strikeouts and 65 stolen bases on 13 attempts.
He led all of minor league baseball with 117 runs scored and the 19-year old became the first teenage draftee to have a 20-40 season, finishing with 21 home runs and 65 stolen bases. He was also the first minor league player to have a 20-60 season since 1982.
Griffin also moved quickly through the minor leagues, starting with Single-A Bradenton, going up to High-A Greensboro and then finishing off with Double-A Altoona.
MLB Pipeline honored Griffin for his performances, naming him both the Hitting Prospect of the Year and the Minor League Debut of the Year.
Chandler made 24 starts with Triple-A Indianapolis in 2025, before earning his first call-up to the MLB with the Pirates on Aug. 22.
He finished 2025 with the Pirates with a 4-1 record in seven appearances and four starts, a 4.02 ERA over 31.1 innings pitched, 31 strikeouts to four walks, a .213 opposing batting average and a 0.94 WHIP.
Chandler gave up nine earned runs over 2.2 innings vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on Sept. 7, but ended his season with three starts where he allowed just two earned runs over 17.2 innings pitched for 1.05 ERA.
He spent 37 days on the Pirates roster, and if he starts the season with the Pirates, he'll graduate from the prospect rankings by the Home Opener vs. the Baltimore Orioles on April 3, 2026.
The Pirates took Hernandez with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft out of out of Corona High School in Corona, Calif., 45 miles east of Los Angeles, signing him for $7.25 million.
He dominated in his senior season in 2025, striking out 105 batters over 53.2 innings pitched, averaging almost two strikeouts per inning, while also posting a 0.39 ERA. He earned 2025 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year honors at the high school level for his performance.
Hernandez posseses a great fastball, that reaches into the low 100 mph range, as well as a curveball and a changeup, his three best pitches, plus also throwing a slider.
He didn't pitch at the professional level in 2025, but will do so starting in 2026.
Barco had an historic start at Altoona in 2025, with a 1-0 record in five starts, while allowing no runs, nine hits, three hit batters and four walks and posting both 30 strikeouts and an opposing batting average of .132 in the month of April.
He set a franchise record with the longest scoreless inning streak to start a season at 25.2 innings pitched. He also earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Month Award in April.
Barco earned promotion to Indianapolis on May 6, where he had a 3-1 record over 21 outings and seven starts, a 3.79 ERA over 73.2 innings pitched, 82 strikeouts to 42 walks, a .215 opposing batting average and a 1.37 WHIP.
The Pirates brought Barco up on Sept. 23 for their final two series of the season. He threw three scoreless innings over two outings, including getting the win in the 4-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on the same day of his call-up.
Florentino started with the started with the Florida Complex League Pirates and slashed .347/.442/.642 for an OPS of 1.084 in 29 games, 33 hit in 95 at-bats, six doubles, two triples, six home runs, 23 RBIs, 16 walks to 22 strikeouts and six stolen bases on seven attempts.
The Pirates promoted Florentino to Single-A Bradenton on June 21, where he had a strong finish to the season, slashing .262/.380/.503 for an OPS of .883, with 51 hits in 195 at-bats, 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 36 RBIs, 29 stolen bases on 34 attempts and 33 walks to 56 strikeouts.
Florentino earned Florida State League Player of the Month honors for July. He slashed .301/.433/.663 for an OPS of 1.096 in 23 games, with 25 hits in 83 at-bats, six doubles, eight home runs, 23 RBIs, 17 walks to 24 strikeouts and 16 stolen bases on 17 attempts.
His eight home runs and 23 RBIs ranked as the most in both the Florida State League and in Single-A. He was also the only player in the Florida State League and one of three in Single-A with both at least 15 walks and 10 extra bases hits.
Florentino was one of the biggest risers on the top 100, moving up 16 spots from 97th overall to 81st overall.
