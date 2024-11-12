Pirates Prospects Stay Hot In AFL
A pair of Pittsburgh Pirates prospects continued their strong performances in the Arizona Fall League.
Pirates left-handed hitting outfield prospect Sammy Siani went 1-4 and right-handed pitching prospect Valentin Linarez pitched 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in the Scottsdale Scorpions' 5-2 win over the Surprise Saguaros on Monday. With the win, Scottsdale has won four in a row and eight of its last 10 games.
Siani's lone hit of the game extended his hitting streak to 11 games. Of his 19 games played, Siani has had at least two hits in seven of them. He's currently second on the Scorpions and in the AFL in hits and batting average, only trailing his teammate, Detroit Tigers catching prospect Josue Briceño.
The Pirates outfield prospect has slashed .397/.461/.574 in the AFL.
Siani singled in his first at-bat of the game in the bottom of the second inning but was stranded at third base. He flew out twice and struck out in his other three at-bats.
Linarez entered the game with two outs and runners on first and second in the top of the sixth inning after the Saguaros plated a run on a wild pitch to trim Scottsdale's lead to three. After the runners stole second and third base and Linarez walked Cleveland Guardians infield prospect Milan Tolentino to load the bases, the Pirates right-handed pitching prospect escaped the jam by striking out Kansas City Royals outfield prospect Brett Squires.
After allowing a leadoff single to Houston Astros infield prospect Austin Deming, Linarez retired the next three batters in order, including getting Royals top prospect Jac Caglianone to ground out to end the inning.
Through seven outings, Linarez has a 0.87 ERA over his 10.1 innings pitched and has struck out 11 batters.
The Scorpions (13-14) face the Mesa Solar Sox (13-14) on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. ET.
