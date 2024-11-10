Pirates Pitching Drawing Trade Interest
The Pittsburgh Pirates could be shedding some of their pitching depth this offseason.
Will Sammon and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reported that the Pirates have been drawing some interest in their pitching alongside the Arizona Diamondbacks, though, the 2023 National League champions may have a leg up because their options are more ready to help a team in 2025.
The fact that the Diamondbacks have “more options and more quality gives them a leg up in trade talks," Sammon and Mooney write. "The Pirates are another team said to be drawing interest in their pitchers, though since Pittsburgh’s arms are mostly of the younger variety, the Pirates might appeal to teams in a bit of a rebuild stage rather than teams looking for a win-now piece for 2025. It can also be assumed that the Bucs have pitchers (i.e.,) who aren’t going anywhere, whereas the D’Backs can be more broadly open to at least listening on any of their starters."
For the Pirates, it doesn't take much thought to know that Paul Skenes and Jared Jones would be completely off of the table in any trade talks. Their other three starters, right-handed pitchers Luis Ortiz and Mitch Keller and left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter may be there to be had if they can bring back a proven bat for Pittsburgh.
Ortiz was solid upon entering the starting rotation in July and finished the year 4-4 with a 3.22 ERA as a starter. Falter showed promise, though, he was inconsistent, going 8-9 with a 4.43 ERA across 28 starts in 2024.
If a team is looking for a more proven option, Mitch Keller could fit the bill, though, his second-half struggles could be a cause for concern. Keller was 11-12 with a 4.25 ERA last season but was 1-7 with a 5.65 ERA after the All-Star break.
Pittsburgh having three top-100 pitching prospects in Bubba Chandler, Braxton Ashcraft and Thomas Harrington also helps the Pirates' cause in looking to trade pitching for a bat. If one of Keller, Falter, Ortiz, or even Ashcraft or Harrington could bring back a proven hitter that the Pirates desperately need, they would be remiss not to at least consider making that deal.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates