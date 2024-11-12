Pirates' Paul Skenes Named NL Cy Young Finalist
Paul Skenes was nothing short of special for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2024, and he'll have a chance to earn two awards because of it.
Along with being named a finalist for the Baseball Writers Association of America National League Rookie of the Year award, he was named a finalist for the NL Cy Young Award. Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale and Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler were the other two finalists for the award.
Earlier in the night, Skenes was also named one of three finalists for the NL Rookie of the Year award. San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill and Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio were the other two finalists.
The winner of the Cy Young Award will be named on Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network. The winner of the Rookie of the Year Award gets announced two days earlier on Nov. 18 on MLB Network at 6 p.m. ET.
Skenes' would be the first Pirates pitcher to win the award since Doug Drabek in 1990 and the first rookie since the late great Fernando Valenzuela won it for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1981. Valenzuela also won NL Rookie of the Year in the same season.
Skenes had one of the greatest rookie seasons in MLB history, going 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts and he struck out a Pirates rookie-record 170 batters over 133 innings pitched. Had the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft began the season with Pittsburgh rather than starting in Triple-A Indianapolis before making his MLB Debut on May 11, one could make a strong argument he could be the favorite to win the National League Cy Young Award.
Skenes' first season in the big leagues was nothing short of historic. He was the first rookie to start an All-Star game since Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Hideo Nomo in 1995 and the first pitcher in MLB history to have an ERA below 2.20 and over 150 strikeouts in their first 21 games. Skenes was also the second player to have an ERA below 2.00 through their first 22 appearances since 1913.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates