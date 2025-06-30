Pirates' Hunter Barco Finds Groove in Two Dominant Starts
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect Hunter Barco is starting to find his rhythm at the Triple-A level, and his latest performances suggest he may be turning a corner in his development.
The 24-year-old left-hander, ranked as the Pirates’ No. 5 prospect and MLB Pipeline’s No. 85 overall, delivered two dominant outings this week for the Indianapolis Indians, further solidifying his status as one of the organization’s most promising arms.
Barco’s strong week began on June 24 against the Omaha Storm Chasers, where he tossed six shutout innings, allowing just five hits and one walk while striking out six. The performance was a much-needed bounce-back after some early struggles since his promotion to Triple-A in early May.
He followed it up with another gem on June 29, again facing Omaha, this time going six innings while surrendering just one run on a solo home run. Even more impressive was his command — he didn’t issue a single walk and struck out seven batters.
These two outings had a significant impact on Barco’s season numbers. Before this week, his ERA at Triple-A sat at 5.49, but after these back-to-back strong starts, it dropped to a much more respectable 3.69.
The improvement is an encouraging sign for Barco, who had been nearly unhittable at Double-A Altoona earlier this season. In six starts there, he didn’t allow a single earned run, showcasing the kind of dominance that earned him a quick promotion.
For the 2025 season as a whole, Barco’s numbers remain outstanding. Across 14 starts between Double-A and Triple-A, he has thrown 57.1 innings with a 2.04 ERA, 74 strikeouts, and just 35 hits allowed. Opponents are batting just .176 against him, and he has maintained a stellar 1.05 WHIP, demonstrating both his ability to miss bats and limit hard contact.
Drafted in the second round (#44 overall) of the 2022 MLB draft, the Pirates have been cautiously managing Barco’s progression, and his recent success at Triple-A suggests he may be adjusting to the higher level of competition.
His fastball command and sharp secondary pitches — particularly his slider and splitter — have been key factors in his success. If he continues pitching at this level, it may not be long before he gets a look in the big leagues, especially if Pittsburgh’s rotation needs reinforcement later in the season.
Barco’s development is particularly important for a Pirates organization that has prided itself on its pitching depth in recent years. With his combination of strikeout ability and control, he has the potential to be a mid-rotation starter or even more if he maintains this trajectory.
Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A)
Results & Current Record: 4-2 vs. Omaha, 46-34 this season
Top Performers:
- 1B Nick Solak: .421 AVG, .476 OBP, 2 HR, 6 RBI since June 24
- SP Hunter Barco: 2 GS, 12 IP, 1 ER, 6 H, 1 BB, 13 K since June 24
- SP Bubba Chandler: 1 GS, 3.1 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 6 K
Notable: The Indians pitched their sixth shutout of the season on June 27. It was a bullpen game for Indianapolis, with five pitchers combining for the shutout.
Altoona Curve (Double-A)
Results & Current Record: 5-1 vs Chesapeake, 35-39 this season
Top Performers:
- INF Termarr Johnson: .320 AVG, .357 OBP, 2 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI since June 24
- INF Mike Jarvis: .385 AVG, .429 OBP, 2 2B, 4 RBI since June 24
- RP Justin Meis: 2 G, 3.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 7 K, 1 SV
Notable: The Curve had their most wins in a week this season thus far with their resounding series victory over the Chesapeake Bay Sox.
Greensboro Grasshoppers (High-A)
Results & Current Record: 5-1 vs Winston-Salem, 52-22 this season
Top Performers:
- SS Javier Rivas: .200 AVG, .261 OBP, 3 HR, 8 RBI since June 24
- 1B Esmerlyn Valdez: .143 AVG, .250 OBP, 1HR, 3 2B, 7 RBI since June 24
- SS Konnor Griffin: .368 AVG, .500 OBP, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 4 SB since June 24
- SP Carlson Reed: 1 GS, 5 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 7 K
Notable: Konnor Griffin and Esmerlyn Valdez were chosen for this year's MLB All-Star Futures Game in Atlanta.
Bradenton Marauders (Low-A)
Results & Current Record: 3-2 vs Dunedin, 34-39 this season
Top Performers:
- SS Yordany De Los Santos: .278 AVG, .278 OBP, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 SB since June 24
- OF Edward Florentino: .313 AVG, .368 OBP, 3 2B, 3 RBI since June 24
- SP Carlos Castillo: 1 GS, 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
Notable: Sunday's game against Dunedin was stopped in the top of the 11th inning for a rain delay with the score tied 3-3. The game is scheduled be completed on July 25.
Player of the Week:
Barco (IND) – Barco delivered two standout performances for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians this week, showcasing why he’s considered one of the organization’s top young arms. The 24-year-old left-hander dominated the Omaha Storm Chasers in back-to-back starts, first on June 24 (6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K) and again on June 29 (6 IP, 1 HR, 1 R, 0 BB, 7 K). These outings slashed his Triple-A ERA from 5.49 to an impressive 3.69, signaling a potential breakthrough after early struggles following his May promotion.
This Week:
- Indianapolis Indians: @ Louisville (July 1-3), vs. Louisville (July 4-6)
- Altoona Curve: vs. Harrisburg (July 1-3), @ Harrisburg (July 4-6)
- Greensboro Grasshoppers: vs. Aberdeen (July 1-3), @ Aberdeen (July 4-6)
- Bradenton Marauders: vs. Fort Myers (July 1-3), @ Fort Myers (July 4-6)
