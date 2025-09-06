Pirates Again Make Six Lineup Changes vs. Brewers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had another day of big lineup changes vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park.
Bryan Reynolds moves from right field to designated hitter for the Pirates, still batting third in the lineup.
Reynolds last served as the designated hitter in the series finale vs. the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 28 and this marks his 31st game this season in that spot. He started 14 straight games there from March 31 to April 16, after dealing with a teres major muscle strain, that kept him from fielding for the Pirates.
Rookie Nick Yorke takes over in right field and bats seventh for the Pirates, moving up two spots.
This is his fourth start since the Pirates recalled him from Triple-A Indianapolis, playing second base in the series opener vs. the Brewers and then first base twice vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sept. 2 and Sept. 4 at PNC Park.
Cam Devanney comes back in at third base after not starting in the series opener, batting ninth. Jared Triolo moves back to shortstop, still hitting leadoff, and Nick Gonzales moves back to second base, but moves up one spot to fifth in the lineup.
Spencer Horwitz stays in first base at second in the lineup for the Pirates, rounding out the infield.
Tommy Pham continues on in left field and fourth in the lineup, while Oneil Cruz stays in center field, but moves up one spot to sixth in the lineup, completing the Pirates outfield.
Henry Davis finishes up the Pirates' lineup as a whole, taking over at catcher for Joey Bart and batting eighth vs. the Brewers.
Right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller starts for the Pirates and faces off against Brewers right-handed pitcher Brandon Woodruff.
Keller last started vs. the Red Sox in the series finale at Fenway Park on Aug. 31. He had a strong performance initially, with four scoreless innings, but gave up four unearned run, three coming on an inside-the-park home run from left fielder Jarren Duran.
He took the loss in the 5-2 defeat, posting seven strikeouts over 90 pitches, as the Pirates missed their chance to sweep the Red Sox at Fenway Park for the second straight time.
Keller last pitched against the Brewers on Aug. 13 in the series finale at American Family Field. He had one of his worst starts of the season, giving up six earned runs over four innings in the 12-5 defeat, securing a series sweep defeat for the Pirates.
His first outing vs the Brewers this season came on May 24 at PNC Park. He dominated for the Pirates, giving up seven hits, but just one run over six innings pitched and posting seven strikeouts over 92 pitches in a no-decision in a win for the home team.
Keller struggled in August, with a 2-3 record over six starts, a 6.52 ERA over 29.0 innings pitched, a .297 opposing batting average and a 1.59 WHIP.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Milwaukee Brewers
SS Jared Triolo
1B Spencer Horwitz
DH Bryan Reynolds
LF Tommy Pham
2B Nick Gonzales
CF Oneil Cruz
RF Nick Yorke
C Henry Davis
3B Cam Devanney
