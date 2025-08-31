Pirates Bats, Pitching Falter in Loss to Red Sox
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates didn't have much go right for them in their 5-2 defeat to the Boston Red Sox in the series finale at Fenway Park.
The Pirates dropped their first game of the series, missing a sweep, as they won the series opener, 4-2 on Aug. 29 and 10-3 on Aug. 30. This is their first defeat to the Red Sox at Fenway Park, since they got swept there in 2017.
Pittsburgh drops to 61-77 overall and 22-47 on the road, while Boston improves to 76-62 overall and 42-27 at home.
The Pirates struggled early on offense, but loaded the bases in the top of the fourth inning with two outs, as Red Sox right-handed starting pitcher Lucas Giolito walked second baseman Nick Gonzales, designated hitter Andrew McCutchen and center fielder Oneil Cruz.
Gonzales scored off a wild pitch from Giolito, putting the Pirates up 1-0, but Giolito got catcher Henry Davis to ground out, preventing any further runs from coming home.
Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller threw four scoreless innings early on vs. the Red Sox. This included stranding three runners in scoring position, including two baserunners in the fourth inning, after starting off the inning by giving up a single and a walk.
Keller looked to get a quick out to begin the bottom of the fifth inning, but Gonzales committed and error and Red Sox second baseman Romy Gonzalez reached first base safely.
He got center fielder Cedanne Rafaela to fly out, but then gave up a ground-rule double to catcher Carlos Navráez, as the Red Sox put two baserunners in scoring position.
Keller got right fielder Roman Anthony to ground out, which scored Gonzalez and tied the game up at 1-1.
He then hit third baseman Alex Bregman with a pitch, putting two runners on, then gave up a big hit to deep center field to left fielder Jared Durran, that Pirates right fielder Alexander Canario couldn't cut off.
Duran ran around all the bases and easily scored for a three-run inside-the-park home run, giving the Red Sox a 4-1 lead.
Keller struck out Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story to end the fifth inning and his outing after 90 pitches. None of the runs Keller allowed were earned, as Gonzales committed the error to start the inning. He did have seven strikeouts in the defeat.
The Pirates put two baserunners on in the top of the sixth inning, as left fielder Tommy Pham leadoff with a single, Gonzales lined out and McCutchen walked.
Pittsburgh got nothing out of it, as Giolito struckout both Cruz and Davis, ending that scoring opportunity.
Right-handed relief pitcher Colin Holderman came on for the Pirates in the bottom of the sixth inning, He gave up three singles to first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, Gonzalez and then Rafaela, scoring Lowe and making it a 5-1 lead for the Red Sox.
Canario provided the only other offense for the Pirates in their loss, hitting a solo home run to leadoff the top of the seventh inning, cutting the deficit to 5-2.
Right-handed relief pitchers Dauri Moreta and Yohan Ramírez closed out the game for the Pirates and former Pirates relief pitcher, left-hander Aroldis Chapman, earned the save in the win for the Red Sox.
The Pirates get Labor Day off, before coming back for a six-game homestand, where they'll host the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sept. 2-4.
