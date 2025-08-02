Andrew McCutchen Passes Pirates Legend on Franchise List
PITTSBURGH — Andrew McCutchen continues building on to his fantastic career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, moving ahead of the one of the best players in franchise history on another list.
McCutchen hit a three-run home run in the top of the first inning off of Colorado Rockies left-handed relief pitcher Carson Palmquist, putting the Pirates up 9-0 in the top of the first inning at Coors Field on Friday night.
He also would hit a single in the top of the fourth inning, scoring two more runs and extended the Pirates' lead to 12-4.
While McCutchen had a five-RBI outing, the Pirates would embarassingly lose to the Rockies 17-16, giving up leads of 9-0, 15-6 and then 16-12 in the bottom of the ninth inning, but the 38-year old still moved up another all-time list.
McCutchen's five RBIs vs. the Rockies give him 857 all-time with the Pirates, which move him into fifth place all-time in franchise history. He surpased Hall of Fame second baseman Bill Mazeroski (1956-72), who had 853 RBis with the Pirates.
He sits behind right fielder Paul Waner (1926-40) in fourth place with 1,177 RBIs, third baseman Pie Traynor (1920-35, 1937) in third place with 1,273 RBIs, right fielder Roberto Clemente (1955-72) in second place with 1,305 RBIs and first baseman/outfielder Willie Stargell (1962-82) in leading the way with 1,540 RBIs, all four of whom are Hall of Famers.
RBis didn't come into existence as a stat since 1920, which is why Hall of Fame shortstop Honus Wagner (1900-17), who MLB.com gives 1,475 RBIs, second most in Pirates history, doesn't rank on the official lists.
McCutchen has moved up a few lists as well in franchise history, further establishing himself as one of the greatest Pirates ever.
He surpassed right fielder Roberto Clemente (1955-72) on the home runs list, with a three-run home run against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park on June 11, moving up to third all-time with his 241th home run.
McCutchen also moved into ninth place on the Pirates' all-time hits list, going ahead of Hall of Fame shortstop Arky Vaughn, who had 1,709 hits with the Pirates over nine seasons from 1934-42.
He also took over from Hall of Fame outfielder Lloyd Waner (1927-41) for seventh place on the Pirates all-time total bases list, currently sitting at 2,911.
Total bases measure how many bases a player gets per hit. A single is one base, a double is two bases, a triple is three bases and a home run is four bases.
McCutchen has played in 1,674 games in his 12 seasons with the Pirates, with 1,754 hits, 344 doubles, 45 triples, 246 home runs, 857 RBIs, 186 stolen bases, 857 walks, 1,356 strikeouts and a slash line of .282./372/.470 for an OPS of .842.
