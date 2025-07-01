Pirates' Legend Moves Up Another Franchise Leaderboard
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates all-time great Andrew McCutchen has had a season of broken records within the franchise.
While his single in the bottom of the first inning against the Mets on June 28 didn't make any headlines, it helped McCutchen move up another leaderboard in Pirates' history.
That single marked his 2,896 total base with the Pirates, moving him past Hall of Fame outfielder Lloyd Waner (1927-41) at 2,895 total bases for seventh spot in franchise history.
Total bases measure how many bases a player gets per hit. A single is one base, a double is two bases, a triple is three bases and a home run is four bases.
McCutchen is far away from the next player on the list, Hall of Fame outfielder Max Carey (1910-26) in sixth place with 3,288 total bases.
The other five players on the list ahead of McCutchen are also Hall of Famers. This includes third baseman Pie Traynor (1920-35, 1937) in fifth place at 3,289 total bases, right fielder Paul Waner (1926-40) in fourth place with 4,127 total bases, left fielder/first baseman Willie Stargell (1962-82) with 4,190 total bases, shortstop Honus Wagner in second place with 4,228 total bases and Roberto Clemente in first place with 4,492 total bases.
McCutchen also surpassed Clemente on the home runs list earlier this season. He hit his 241th home run with the Pirates, a three-run blast in the 5-2 win over the Miami Marlins in the series finale on June 11, moving him into third all-time.
He moved up the all-time hits list for the Pirates as well, with two hits in the series opener vs. the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on May 30. This put him above Hall of Fame shortstop Arky Vaughn (1932-41) for ninth all-time.
McCutchen has played in 1,653 games in his 12 seasons with the Pirates, with 1,738 hits, 343 doubles, 45 triples, 243 home runs, 849 RBIs, 186 stolen bases, 849 walks, 1,333 strikeouts and a slash line of .283/.374/.472 for an OPS of .846.
He is slashing .267/.344/.410 for an OPS of .754 in 75 games for the Pirates in 2025, with 71 hits, 14 doubles, eight home runs, 31 RBIs and 31 walks to 63 strikeouts.
