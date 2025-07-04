Pirates Reveal Next Paul Skenes Start
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes will make his next appearance earlier than expected on the nine-game road trip before the All-Star break.
Skenes will start the series finale vs. the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 6, five days after his most recent start vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on July 1.
The Pirates third starter, left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter, will start in the series opener on July 4 and then the fifth starter, rookie right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows, starts on July 5, according to José Negron of DK Pittsburgh Sports.
Skenes joins the series ahead of fourth starter, left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney, who would've started on July 5. He does have at least five days off from his last start, as the Pirates had an off day on July 3, allowing him to start the finale.
This will serve as Skenes' 19th start of the season and his first start ever in Seattle, as the Pirates hosted the Mariners at home last season.
He made his first start against the Mariners back at PNC Park on Aug. 19, 2024 as a rookie. He allowed three hits, four walks, hit a batter, two earned runs, a home run, while striking out six batters over six innings pitched in the 5-3 win.
Skenes, despite having a 4-7 record in his first 18 starts, is still having one of the best seasons in the MLB.
He ranks amongst the best pitchers in baseball, including second in ERA (2.03) and opposing batting average (.182), fourth in innings pitched (111.0), sixth in WHIP (0.92) and 10th in strikeouts (115).
Skenes threw five innings vs. the Cardinals, allowing five hits and hitting a batter, but not allowing any runs and posting five strikeouts.
A rain delay ended Falter's outing vs. the New York Mets at PNC Park on June 28 after just 1.2 innings pitched, as Pirates manager Don Kelly went with a bullpen game the rest of the way in the 9-2 victory.
He has had a solid season in 2025, with a 6-3 record in 17 starts, a 3.62 ERA over 87.0 innings pitched, 52 strikeouts to 32 walks, an opposing batting average of .236 and a WHIP of 1.22.
Burrows had a shortened start vs. the Mets on June 29, throwing 67 pitches over 4.1 innings, with four hits, a walk and a solo home run allowed, with five strikeouts. This occurred after he came in for a relief appearance vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 25.
He has a 1-2 record in seven starts and eight appearances, a 4.15 ERA over 34.2 innings pitched, 35 strikeouts to 10 walks, a .261 opposing batting average and a 1.30 WHIP.
