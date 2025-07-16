Pirates Third Baseman Deadline Trade Likely
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will make numerous trades at the deadline on July 31, with their best fielder likely moving as well.
Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said on 93.7 The Fan that Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes will likely get traded by the MLB deadline on July 31, giving them a 60% chance he gets dealt.
"I believe so," Hiles said. "Just from conversations that I've had. I've talked to people and they said, because there's been a smoke connected to Ke'Bryan's name in recent years, but they said this is more legitiamte, like the rumors and everything. There's actually substance and traction to them."
"That's what I know. Now, if he is going to get moved, this would be a time to do it. I think they're looking to add power at the position that they can add power and I don't know how much you expect to get from Ke'Bryan Hayes."
"I think there's maybe one or two teams that might be willing to take on his contract, cause A. not that much money and B. if you have a lot of slug in your lineup, if you have a lot of power hitters, adding a Gold Glove defender at third base makes sense. So I think there is an above average chance he gets traded."
Hayes has reportedly had postseason-bound teams interested in trading for him in the New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs.
He hasn't had the greatest season from the plate for the Pirates, slashing .238/.284/.293 for an OPS of .577, with 78 hits in 328 at-bats, eight doubles, two triples, two home runs, 31 RBIs and 17 walks to 75 strikeouts.
Hayes changed his batting approach over the offseason, going with both hands instead of just a one-handed swing, which helps him with his chronic back problems, that held him to just 96 games in 2024.
He won the Gold Glove Award at third base in 2023, with 21 defensive runs saved, a fielding run value of 13 and a 2.4 defensive WAR.
Hayes is on track for his second Gold Glove Award in 2025, with 13 outs above average and 10 runs prevented, the most of any third baseman in baseball for both categories. He has also
The Pirates took Hayes with the 32nd overall pick in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft and signed him, forgoing his commitment to Tennessee.
He made his MLB Debut on Sept. 1, 2020 and makes this his fifth season that he's spent the entirety of it at the MLB level.
He has a team-friendly contract, signing an eight-year, $70 million contract extension on April 7, 2022, making $7 million from 2025-27, $8 million in both 2028 and 2029 and a $12 million club option in 2030.
