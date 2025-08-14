Pirates Rookie Starting Pitchers Taking on Cubs
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field this weekend and will have two of their rookie starting pitchers head out on the mound.
Rookie right-handed starting pitchers in Braxton Ashcraft and Mike Burrows will start Aug. 15 and Aug. 16 against the Cubs, respectively, while there is no announced starter for the series finale on Aug. 17, according to Danny Demilio of Pittsburgh Baseball Now.
Ashcraft made his second start of the season in his most recent outing vs. the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Aug. 9, throwing 3.1 innings, allowing three hits, a walk, a hit batter, an earned run and posting a career-high five strikeouts in a no-decision.
He has mostly come out of the bullpen for the Pirates this season, making only one start prior in 2025 vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 23, throwing three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out two batters.
This will mark his second outing vs. the Cubs, as he threw two scoreless innings of relief at Wrigley Field on June 14, posting two strikeouts in the 2-1 loss.
Ashcraft has a 3-2 record over 18 appearances and two starts as a rookie in 2025, with a 3.19 ERA over 36.2 innings pitched, 33 strikeouts to 13 walks, a .259 opposing batting average and a 1.36 WHIP.
He has spent most of his time as a professional as a starting pitcher, doing so in 69 of his 71 outings in the minor leagues.
Ashcraft started 10 games with Triple-A Indianapolis in 2025, with a 3-3 record, a 5.03 ERA over 48.1 innings pitched, 56 strikeouts to 19 walks, a .277 opposing batting average and a 1.49 WHIP.
Burrows gave up four earned runs in the third inning vs. the Cincinnati Reds in the series finale at PNC Park on Aug. 10, finishing with five innings pitched and six strikeouts in a no-decision in the 14-8 defeat.
He made his first start against the Cubs, where he allowed one earned run over 5.1 innings pitched and posted a career-high eight strikeouts in a no-decision.
Burrows has given up 10 earned runs over his two starts in August, allowing six runs to come across in the 8-1 defeat to the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park on Aug. 5.
He has a 1-4 record in 15 appearances and 14 starts in 2025, with a 4.66 ERA over 67.2 innings pitched, 69 strikeouts to 25 walks, a .234 opposing batting average and a 1.26 WHIP.
The Pirates don't have a third starting pitcher for this series, even though left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney would normally take over, since he last started in the series opener vs. the Brewers at American Family Field on Aug. 11.
Manager Don Kelly could go with another bullpen game, using Heaney later on, or call up another pitcher from the minor leagues for that start.
