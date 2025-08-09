Pirates Manager Announces Next Starting Pitcher
Pittsburgh Pirates manager Don Kelly confirmed at his post-game press conference on Friday night that rookie right-hander Braxton Ashcraft will take the mound for Saturday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Reds.
“We’re going with Ashcraft tomorrow,” Kelly told reporters, emphasizing the 25-year-old’s versatility and recent contributions out of the bullpen.
Ashcraft, who was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis in late May, has been a bright spot in the Pirates’ pitching staff during his debut season. Initially deployed as a reliever, he has posted a 2.17 ERA over 29 innings, showcasing a sharp slider and curveball with whiff rates above 30%. His ability to handle high-leverage situations, including a three-inning, nine-up-nine-down performance against the Giants last month, has impressed the coaching staff.
While Ashcraft has primarily worked in multi-inning relief roles, he also made his first MLB start in June, tossing three scoreless innings against the Brewers with pinpoint command (28 strikes in 35 pitches).
The decision to start Ashcraft comes amid a reshuffled rotation following last week’s trade of Bailey Falter, who was dealt to the Royals for prospects at the deadline.
Falter, who logged a 3.73 ERA over 22 starts this season, had been a steady innings-eater for Pittsburgh, leaving a gap in the rotation. General manager Ben Cherington cited the move as part of a broader effort to evaluate young arms for the 2026 season, creating opportunities for pitchers like Ashcraft to stretch out as starters.
Kelly has hinted at Ashcraft’s long-term potential in either a starting or high-leverage relief role. Though the Pirates may limit his workload Saturday—given his recent bullpen usage and career injury history (including Tommy John surgery in 2021)—Ashcraft’s efficiency and competitive demeanor have made him a trusted option.
The Pirates will look to Ashcraft to help them take the series victory over the Reds, while the rookie aims to build on his promising debut campaign. First pitch at PNC Park is set for 6:40 PM ET.
