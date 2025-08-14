Pirates' Hunter Barco Finds Best Form Again
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates left-handed pitching prospect Hunter Barco has bounced back from some tough outings and starred in his most recent starts.
Barco, pitching with Triple-A Indianapolis, threw four scoreless innings in his latest start, in a 6-5 road loss on Aug. 13 vs. the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. He allowed three hits and posted five strikeouts over 56 pitches.
He also threw four scoreless innings vs. the Omaha Storm Chasers on Aug. 7, allowing a hit and a walk, while posting four strikeouts over 51 pitches in the 4-2 win at home.
Barco had allowed earned runs in his previous four outings, giving up 11 runs over 12.2 innings pitched for a 7.82 ERA, allowing 11 walks to 11 strikeouts and finishing with a .294 opposing batting average.
He has had some great starts and less impressive ones, after earning promotion to Triple-A on May 6, but has nine starts allowing an earned run or less.
Barco has a 2-1 record over 15 starts for Indianapolis, a 3.70 ERA over 58.1 innings pitched, 67 strikeouts to 33 walks, a .207 opposing batting average and a 1.32 WHIP.
He started 2025 impressively Double-A Altoona, with a 1-0 record in five starts while allowing no runs, nine hits, three hit batters and four walks, while posting 30 strikeouts and an opposing batting average of .132 in the month of April.
Barco dominated again in his last Double-A start on May 3 vs. the Akron Rubberducks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. He allowed just two hits, three walks and no runs, while posting five strikeouts over five innings.
He set a franchise record with the longest scoreless inning streak to start a season at 25.2 innings pitched. He also earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Month Award in April.
MLB Pipeline ranks Barco as the fourth best player in the Pirates system and the 87th best prospect in baseball. He ranks behind right-handed pitchers in Bubba Chandler, who is second best on the Pirates and seventh best in baseball, and Seth Hernandez, third best on the Pirates and 27th best in baseball.
