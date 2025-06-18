Pirates vs. Tigers Rescheduled for Doubleheader
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers won't play each other as originally scheduled.
The Tigers announced that forecasted weather in the Detroit area forced them to postpone the game on June 18 vs. the Pirates at Comerica Field.
The game featuring the Pirates vs. the Tigers on June 19 will still take place at 1:10 p.m., but this rescheduled game will come right afterwards at 5:40 p.m., making it a doubleheader.
Fans that had a ticket for tonight's game will still have their ticket valid for the second game of the doubleheader. The Tigers also announced that they will communicate with fans their options for exchanging tickets to a different game or seat of equal value during the 2025 season if they'd like.
This marks the first cancellation for the Pirates since they played at Comerica Park last season, as their series opener on May 28, 2024 got postponed to the following day, where they played a double-header on May 29.
The Pirates haven't had any games cancelled this season due to weather, but have had nine rain delays.
This includes four rain delays on their most recent homestand at PNC Park, with Pittsburgh seeing storms and rain overall during the week.
Pittsburgh had their series opener vs. the Miami Marlins on June 9 moved 40 minutes from 6:40 p.m. to 7:20 p.m.
Their series finale vs. the Houston Astros on June 5 forced first pitch time from 6:40 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., a season-long delay of three hours and 20 minutes. That game took almost two and a half hours, with the finish time at 12:26 a.m.
The Pirates also had two rain delays in their series vs. the Philadelphia Phillies. The series opener on June 6 got moved back an hour and 20 minutes from 6:40 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and their series finale on June 8 started10 minutes later at 1:45 p.m., from the original first pitch time of 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh and Philadelphia also had a rain delay in their first series at Citizens Bank Park on May 16, with the game starting an hour and 45 minutes later from first pitch, going from 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The Pirates first two rain delay came in back-to-back games against the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on May 2 and May 3.
The first rain delay moved the start from 6:40 p.m. to 7:50 p.m., a 70 minute delay, and the second game got moved from 4:05 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., an hour and 40 minute delay.
The Pirates' other rain delay before a game came vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 14, with first pitch taking place 15 minutes later, 7:10 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.
There is only one rain delay the Pirates dealt with during the game, which came vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on May 22. This delay took almost two hours, the second longest of the season for the Pirates, who went on to lose 8-5.
Pittsburgh is 3-5 in rain delay games, with a 10-3 win over the Marlins, 4-0 win over the Mets and then two wins over the Phillies in the most recent rain delays, 5-4 on a walk-off on June 6 and 2-1 on June 8.
