Paul Skenes Pitching in Pirates Doubleheader
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Sknees will make his next start against the Detroit Tigers, but later than originally scheduled.
The Pirates vs. Tigers game at Comerica Park on June 18 got postponed due to inclement weather. This forced that game to take the original 1:10 p.m. slot on June 19 and then the later game to move back to 5:40 p.m.
Left-haned pitcher Andrew Heaney will start the first game for the Pirates and Skenes will pitch in the second game, marking his 16th start of the season.
Skenes has pitched sensationally for the Pirates this season, despite his 4-6 record in his first 15 starts.
He has a 1.78 ERA over 96.0 innings pitched, 97 strikeouts to 22 walks, a .176 opposing batting average and a 0.85 WHIP.
Skenes is one of the best pitchers in baseball, ranking first in opposing batting average and ERA, second in WHIP, third in innings pitched and tied for 10th in strikeouts.
His most recent start only went five innings, but he didn't allow any runs and posted five strikeouts vs. the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 13.
Skenes has dominated for most of the season, but put on even better performances, allowing only one earned run in his last four outings.
He made his fourth MLB start vs. the Tigers at Comerica Park on May 29, 2024. He allowed two runs over six innings and posted nine strikeouts in the 10-2 win.
Fans won't see the desired dual between Skenes and Detroit Tigers left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal, both of whom are going for the Cy Young Award in their respective leagues.
Skubal will pitch the first game against Heaney and not the second game vs. Skenes. He has dominated in 2025 with a 7-2 record in 14 starts, a 1.99 ERA over 90.1 innings pitched, 111 strikeouts to nine walks, a .197 opposing batting average and a 0.81 WHIP.
He has the fourth best ERA and fourth most strikeouts in the MLB, ranks tied for seventh in opposing batting average and ninth in innings pitched.
Heaney has had a strong season himself in 2025, his first with the Pirates after signing a one-year, $5.25 million deal.
He does have a 3-5 record in 14 starts, but has a 3.33 ERA over 78.1 innings pitched, 59 strikeouts to 24 walks, a .218 opposing batting average and a 1.11 WHIP.
