Pirates Top Prospect Replacing All-Star
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates brought up one of their best prospects, who comes in for an All-Star who must take care of family duties.
Pirates right fielder Bryan Reynolds left the series opener vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 17 in the bottom of the second inning, with Alexander Canario taking his place.
The Pirates announced during the game that Reynolds departed early, as his wife Blair went into labor with their third child.
Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that prospect Billy Cook will join the team from Triple-A Indianapolis and that Reynolds will go on the paternity list.
The MLB paternity list allows players to miss up to three games, which would bring Reynolds back for the next Pirates series, when they host the Texas Rangers at PNC Park, June 20-22.
Reynolds has played in 71 games of the 74 games the Pirates have played in this season. The only games he didn't play in were against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 7, vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 18 and vs. the Milwaukee Brewers on May 25 at home.
He has started 53 games in right field and 18 games at designated hitter 14 straight games at the position from March 31 to April 16, after dealing with a teres major muscle strain, that kept him from fielding for the Pirates.
Reynolds has struggled from the plate this season, slashing .222/.295/.360 for an OPS of .655, with 61 hits, 10 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 39 RBIs and 28 walks to 81 strikeouts.
He had a successful season with the Pirates in 2024, as he slashed .275/.344/.447 for an OPS of .791, with 171 hits, 29 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 88 RBIs and 57 walks in 156 games, earning his second All-Star nod.
His first All-Star season came in 2021, when he hit .302, 24 home runs, 90 RBIs, drew 75 walks, while possessing a .390 on-base percentage, slugging .522 and a having a .912 OPS.
Cook has slashed .271/.353/.335 for an OPS of .688 in 61 games with Triple-A Indianapolis this season, with 55 hits, 11 doubles, one triple, 20 RBIs, 26 walks to 63 strikeouts and 10 steals.
He was the utilityman for Indianapolis, starting at five different positions in 2025. He started 24 games in center field, 12 of the 15 games he's played at first base, 11 games in left field, seven of the nine games he's played in right field and two games at designated hitter.
Cook hit amazingly in June, with a slash line of .458/.536/.542 for an OPS of 1.080 in 14 games, with 22 hits in 48 at-bats, four doubles, six RBIs, seven walks, 13 strikeouts and four stolen bases.
MLB Pipeline ranks Cook as the No. 18 prospect in the Pirates system, the fourth best player in the outfield and the top first baseman.
The Pirates acquired Cook in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles on July 30, 2024, where they sent right-handed pitcher Patrick Reilly back in exchange.
The current Pirates outfield will feature Canario, Cook, Oneil Cruz, Adam Frazier, Andrew McCutchen and Tommy Pham.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates