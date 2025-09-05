Pirates' Konnor Griffin Keeps Getting Hit by Pitches
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect Konnor Griffin works on finding the best way for getting on base in any given at-bat, but recently, that way has become much more painful.
Griffin has gotten hit by a pitch four times in the past four games with the Double-A Altoona Curve in their home series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate.
He took a pitch to the head in the series opener on Sept. 2 from Richmond right-handed pitcher Will Bednar. the brother of former Pirates pitcher David Bednar, who threw a 97 mph fastball right off the top of the helmet of Griffin, who hit the ground.
Griffin stayed in the game and then took a 92 mph fastball off the shoulder in the next game from Richmond right-handed pitcher Ryan Murphy on Sept. 3 in the bottom of the third inning.
Richmond right-handed starting pitcher Trystan Vrieling then hit Griffin twice on Sept. 4, doing so as he led off the bottom of the first inning and then again in the bottom of the second inning, which brought home a run after he loaded the bases.
Griffin has been hit by a pitch 22 times this season, but much more frequently at Double-A than previously.
He got hit by a pitch six times with Single-A Bradenton over 231 plate appearances and 10 times with High-A Greensboro over 234 plate appearances. He already has gotten hit by a pitch six times with Altoona in just 64 plate appearances.
Griffin also took a fastball on the hands in the Futures Game on July 12, which forced him out of the game. X-rays came back negative on Griffin's hand and he rejoined with Greensboro shortly after.
Griffin, despite the recent hit by pitches, has played well with Altoona since coming up on Aug. 18. he has slashed .314/.422/.529 for an OPS of .951 in 14 games, with 16 hits in 51 at-bats, two doubles, three home runs, 17 RBIs, five walks to 14 strikeouts and six stolen bases.
He has helped Altoona make a late playoff push, with a 10-5 record since his promotion and six straight wins.
Altoona now sits five games ahead of Richmond in first place of the Eastern League Southwest Division for the second half of the season, 36-24 overall, and Griffin could lead them to a Championship, if he keeps up his great play.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates