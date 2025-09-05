Pirates Reveal Probable Starting Pitchers vs. Brewers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates finish off their homestand against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park this weekend, with two of their more experienced starting pitchers taking the mound.
Right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo starts for the Pirates in the series opener on Sept. 5, and will take on right-handed pitcher Quinn Priester of the Brewers. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
The Pirates took Priester with the 18th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft and he will make his second start of the season for the Brewers against his former team. He threw six innings and gave up one run, while posting seven strikeouts over 84 pitches on May 24 at PNC Park, which the Pirates won 2-1.
Oviedo last pitched vs. the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Aug. 30, where he threw five innings, gave up two hits, three walks, a home run and two earned runs, while posting six strikeouts over a season-high 79 pitches.
He would earn the win for the Pirates in the 10-3 victory, claiming the series over the Red Sox.
Oviedo last faced the Milwaukee Brewers on Aug. 6, 2023, where he allowed just two hits and three walks over seven scoreless innings, while striking out seven batters over 101 pitches in the 4-1 win.
He missed all of 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery and missed time earlier this season with a lat injury, which prevented him from making his season debut with the Pirates until Aug. 4.
Oviedo has made four starts so far with a 2-0 record, a 3.60 ERA over 15.0 innings pitched, 20 strikeouts to eight walks, a .189 opposing batting average and a 1.20 WHIP.
Right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller starts for the Pirates in the second game of the series on Sept. 6 facing off against Brewers right-handed pitcher Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Keller last started vs. the Red Sox in the series finale at Fenway Park on Aug. 31. He had a strong performance initially, with four scoreless innings, but gave up four unearned run, three coming on an inside-the-park home run from left fielder Jarren Duran.
He took the loss in the 5-2 defeat, posting seven strikeouts over 90 pitches, as the Pirates missed their chance to sweep the Red Sox at Fenway Park for the second straight time.
Keller last pitched against the Brewers on Aug. 13 in the series finale at American Family Field. He had one of his worst starts of the season, giving up six earned runs over four innings in the 12-5 defeat, securing a series sweep defeat for the Pirates.
His first outing vs the Brewers came on May 24 vs. Priester. He dominated for the Pirates, giving up seven hits, but just one run over six innings pitched and posting seven strikeouts over 92 pitches in a no-decision in a win for the home team.
Keller struggled in August, with a 2-3 record over six starts, a 6.52 ERA over 29.0 innings pitched, a .297 opposing batting average and a 1.59 WHIP.
The Pirates don't have a starter listed for the series finale on Sept. 7, but whoever pitches will take on Brewers rookie right-handed pitcher Jacob Misiorowski. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.
