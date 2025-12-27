Pirates Named Perfect Fit for Japanese Star

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have made some big moves this offseason, but there is still another that they would benefit greatly by making as well.

The Pirates just signed free agent slugger Ryan O'Hearn to a two-year, $29 million deal, marking their first big free agent signing of the offseason.

It is also the first multi-year free agent signing for the Pirates since right-handed starting pitcher Iván Nova for three years, $27 million on Dec. 27, 2016 and their first multi-year free agent position player signing.

The Pirates also added power-hitters in second baseman Brandon Lowe from the Tampa Bay Rays and top 100 outfield prospect Jhostynxon García from the Boston Red Sox, both in trades.

Now the Pirates still have one glaring need in their lineup and this one player will fill that role next season.

Kazuma Okamoto Perfect Fit for the Pirates

Andrew Simon of MLB.com wrote about the perfect fits for the final top 14 remaining free agents this offseason for MLB teams.

Simon wrote that he sees Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto as the fit for the Pirates, who could use even more power for their lineup.

Mar 16, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Yomiuri Giants first baseman Kazuma Okamoto (25) hits a single against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

He likes the additions of Lowe and O'Hearn, but that signing a player like Okamoto, who has a history of hitting home runs in NPB, would make them even better.

Simon also sees Okamoto as the Pirates starting third baseman and even playing as first baseman too.

"The Pirates have been busy addressing their offensive deficiencies in the past week, swinging a trade for Brandon Lowe and agreeing to a deal with free agent Ryan O’Hearn," Simon wrote.

"But as long as Pittsburgh has the appetite for another significant expenditure, there is no reason for the club to stop there -- not after it scored the fewest runs in the Majors in 2025 while allowing the fifth fewest.

"If the Bucs want to give their Paul Skenes-fronted pitching staff the best chance to lead the team back to October, it makes all the sense in the world to bring in Okamoto, a 29-year-old whose bat was a consistent force in NPB, including a 41-homer season in 2023.

"If Okamoto could play third while lengthening the lineup, that would allow Jared Triolo to continue in a utility role. It would also provide some right-handed insurance for the all-lefty 1B/DH combo of O’Hearn and Spencer Horwitz."

Will the Pirates Sign Okamoto?

The Pirates previously had interest in fellow Japanese star free agent in Munetaka Murakami, but he joined the Chicago White Sox on a two-year, $34 million deal on Dec. 22.

There is definitely real interest and movement happening from the Pirates front office and their intention towards signing Okamoto, as they've reportedly had several virtual meetings with him.

PIttsburgh needs a third baseman next season and one that hits for power, something that Okamoto does and consistently.

The shift from Ke'Bryan Hayes , who they traded to the Cincinnati Reds at the deadline, to a player like Okamoto is a big one, but a change that the Pirates must make after hitting an MLB-least 117 home runs in 2025.

Jul 21, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) throws to first base to retire Detroit Tigers center ielder Parker Meadows (not pictured) during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Going from one of the best defensive players in baseball in Hayes at third base to Okamoto, who some teams see better-fitted at first base, playing there makes the team less strong defensively, but vastly improved offensively

So the Pirates going in for Okamoto is understandable for various reasons, but actually signing him may come a bit harder.

They definitely will have to spend some money, but with their recent signing of O'Hearn for two years, $29 million, the Pirates have shown they're willing to spend this offseason.

What the Pirates Get in Kazuma Okamoto

The Pirates need a slugger and a third baseman, which Okamoto brings to any MLB team that is looking to sign him.

Okamoto has hit at least 30 home runs in a season six times and more than 25 home runs seven times in his career, with more than 80 RBIs in eight seasons with the Yomiuri Giants in Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), the professional baseball league in Japan.

Season Home Run Total 2015 2 2016 18 2017 10 2018 33 2019 31 2020 31 2021 39 2022 30 2023 41 2024 27 2025 15

He slashed .327/.416/.598 for an OPS of 1.014 in 69 games this past season in Japan, which while not completely comparable to the MLB, is much better than the best Pirates hitter, with right fielder Bryan Reynolds posting a slash line of .245/.318/.402 for an OPS of .720 in 154 games.

Okamoto has excelled with Yomiuri since starting there in 2015 and spending his last 11 seasons in the NPB.

He slashed .277/.361/.521 for an OPS of .882 in 1,074 games, with 1,089 hits, 212 doubles, three triples, 248 home runs, 717 RBIs and 481 walks to 796 strikeouts.

Okamoto is a six-time NPB All-Star, doing so in back-to-back seasons, 2018 and 2019, and then four straight seasons from 2021-24.

He led the Central League in home runs three times, with 31 home runs in 2020, 39 home runs in 2021, and a career-high 41 home runs in 2023. He also led the Central League in RBIs in back-to-back seasons with 97 RBIs in 2020 and a career-high 113 RBIs in 2021.

Okamoto also led Yomuiri to seven playoff berths and three Central League pennants, earning Central League Climax Series honors for his play in 2019.

He has international experience with Team Japan and excelled in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, slashing .333/.556/.722 for an OPS of 1.278, with six hits in 18 at-bats, five runs scored, a double, two home runs and seven RBIs.

Mar 21, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Japan first baseman Kazuma Okamoto (25) bats against the USA in the sixth inning at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Okamoto also hit the go-ahead home run in the 3-2 win for Team Japan over Team USA in the gold medal game.

He'll likely play again with Japan in the 2026 WBC, where he may just face Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes, who will pitch for Team USA .

