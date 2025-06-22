Pirates Make Two Lineup Changes vs. Rangers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates changed their lineup ahead of their series finale vs. the Texas Rangers at PNC Park.
Tommy Pham comes in at left field, taking over from Adam Frazier, and will bat eighth in the lineup. This is his first start of the series and since the first game of the doubleheader vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 19.
He has struggled this season for the Pirates, slashing .194/.278/.219 for an OPS of .497, with 30 hits in 155 at-bats, four doubles, nine RBIs and 18 walks to 47 strikeouts.
The Pirates also bring back Joey Bart at catcher, who comes in for Henry Davis, and will hit fifth in the batting order.
Bart recently came back from the concussion list last week, missing more than 20 games. He has four hits in 11 at-bats, .364 batting average, with two RBIs and one walk to four strikeouts since returning on June 17 vs. the Tigers.
Ke'Bryan Hayes stays at third base, but moves up one spot in the lineup from eighth to seventh. Spencer Horwitz continues on at first base, but drops two spots from fourth to sixth in the batting order. Nick Gonzales will play second base again, but moves up one spot to fourth in the lineup.
The Pirates will keep their same three at the top of the lineup intact. Oneil Cruz continues at center field and leadoff, Andrew McCutchen stays at designated hitter and bats second and Bryan Reynolds will bat third and play in right field.
Reynolds makes it consecutive starts, after missing three games on the MLB Paternity Leave List, as he was with his wife Blair, who recently had their third child.
Bailey Falter will make his 16th start of the season for the Pirates. He has a 5-3 record, a 3.49 ERA over 80.0 innings pitched, 50 strikeouts to 26 walks, an opposing batting average of .225 and a WHIP of 1.13.
First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Texas Rangers
CF Oneil Cruz
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
C Joey Bart
1B Spencer Horwitz
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
LF Tommy Pham
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
