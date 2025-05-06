Pirates Change Lineup for Paul Skenes Start
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a few changes ahead of pitcher Paul Skenes' next start against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
Liover Peguero will make his first start for the Pirates this season, taking over at second base from Adam Frazier and hitting eighth in the lineup.
The Pirates recalled Peguero from Triple-A Indianapolis on May 2, as they sent down right-handed pitcher Hunter Stratton as the corresponding move.
Peguero slashed .258/.309/.328 for an OPS of .691 in 24 games with Indianapolis this season, with 23 hits in 89 at-bats, six doubles, a triple, a home run, 12 RBIs and seven walks to 16 strikeouts.
He saw his most production with the Pirates in 2023, slashing .237/.280/.374 for an OPS of .653 in 59 games, with 47 hits, four doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 26 RBIs, six stolen bases and 11 walks to 67 strikeouts.
Alexander Canario takes over in left field for Tommy Pham and will hit fifth in the lineup. This is his 10th start this season for the Pirates and his fourth start in left field.
Rookie Matt Gorski makes his fourth start of the season at first base, coming in for Enmanuel Valdez and hitting sixth in the lineup.
Henry Davis, who has caught for Skenes the past three starts and for most of his start on April 14 vs. the Washington Nationals, returns back to the lineup and will hit ninth, taking over for Joey Bart.
The Pirates will keep the first three batters at the top of the lineup, with Oneil Cruz at center field and leading off, Bryan Reynolds in right field and hitting second and Andrew McCutchen serving as designated hitter and batting third.
Ke'Bryan Hayes stays at third base, but will move up to fourth in the lineup, while Jared Triolo stays at shortstop, but will move up to seventh in the batting order.
Skenes lost his first start to the Cardinals this season on April 8 at PNC Park, as he allowed six hits and five earned runs while posting seven strikeouts over five innings in a 5-3 defeat.
First pitch is set for 7:45 p.m. (EST).
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the St. Louis Cardinals
CF Oneil Cruz
RF Bryan Reynolds
DH Andrew McCutchen
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
LF Alexander Canario
1B Matt Gorski
SS Jared Triolo
2B Liover Peguero
C Henry Davis
