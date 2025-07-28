Pirates' David Bednar Sets New Milestone
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed relief pitcher David Bednar earned a great career achievement, showing how great of a rebound he's had in 2025.
Bednar earned his 100th career save in the 2-0 shutout victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park on July 26, throwing a sensational ninth inning in front of a home crowd of 27,425.
He struck out Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez on three straight curveballs, got a great defensive play from Pirates left fielder Tommy Pham for the second out and then struck out pinch hitter Adrian Del Castillo, throwing five curveballs out of the seven pitches in the at-bat, securing the save.
Bednar credited Pirates catcher Joey Bart for curveball strategy, who he trusts any time he's behind the plate.
"Yeah. I have a lot of trust in what he's putting down," Bednar said. "He's back there the whole game and reading swings. I have a lot of trust, and whatever he puts down, I'm going to throw with 100% conviction and just trusting it."
This moment for Bednar is more than just any milestone, he got to do it in his hometown in front of a great fan turnout.
Bednar hails from the Pittsburgh area, attending Mars High School, about 25 miles north of PNC Park and then attended Lafayette, where he pitched in college.
The San Diego Padres took him in the 35th round with the 1,044th overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft. They would send him back to Pittsburgh in a three-team trade with the Pirates and Mets, involving right-handed starting pitcher Joe Musgrove on Jan. 19, 2021.
Bednar would eventually become a two-time All-Star in 2022 and 2023, with 58 saves in 65 opportunities, with an National League-leading 39 saves in 2023. He also pitched for Team USA at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, finishing with the silver medal.
He struggled at the beginning of the 2024 season, blowing three saves in his first four save opportunities, but managed to get things back on track, and avoiding a blown save from April 12-Aug. 3.
His poor performances returned in August, with back-to-back blown saves and two games where he lost the game after it was tied.
Bednar lost his closer role on Aug. 30, as then Pirates manager Derek Shelton went by committee the rest of the season.
He again struggled from the mound at the beginning of this season. suffering two losses and posting a 27.00 ERA in the first series vs. the Miami Marlins.
The Pirates sent Bednar down to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 1 and he returned on April 19, returning back to his best form and dominating once again.
Bednar has allowed just six earned runs over 36.0 innings for a 1.50 ERA in 38 appearances, with 50 strikeouts to eight walks, since coming back from the minors. He also is a perfect 16-for-16 in save opportunities in 2025 and hasn't allowed an earned run in 23 consecutive appearances.
He won NL Reliever of the Month honors for June, with a 2-1 record in 10 appearances, five saves in five opportunities, no earned runs allowed over 10.0 innings pitched, allowing four hits, three walks, one intentional walk and a run, but no earned runs and posting 16 strikeouts over 36 batters faced.
Bednar did the only thing he could when he went down to the minors, which was just grinding and getting back to what he knew best, leading him to that 100th save.
"Like I said before, I think just taking it one day at a time and taking it one pitch at a time And really just being able to slow the game down and be effective and take it one pitch, one day, one outing, one whatever," Bednar said. "Yeah, just keep grinding."
Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney had an solid outing earlier on in the game, throwing five scoreless innings in the win.
Heaney watching Bednar get that 100th save at PNC Park made him realize how special it was for a hometown guy to get such an important achievement in front of his adoring fans, plus family and friends.
"I think it's cool for somebody to do it in their hometown, you know?," Heaney said. "Somebody that's so connected to the city, connected to the team, other than just being a player on the team. It means a little bit more to him. Just cool to see."
Bednar praised his teammates for their support throughout his tough times and also on the field, with Pham making that top defensive play.
"It's awesome," Bednar said. "They've had my back throughout the whole thing. I love these guys. That was awesome. Tommy making that awesome play and what a good one."
Current Pirates manager Don Kelly has seen Bednar at his best and at his worst, serving as bench coach starting in 2020 and taking the helm on May 8.
Kelly trusts Bednar whenever he goes out and that he has displays great temperament, even in the toughest situations.
“Yeah and he’s handled that really well and to see him come through tonight. I mean, when you’re talking about the rain starting to fall and a packed house, he’s just done a really good job of competing and finding ways to manage that pressure," Kelly said. 'He’s been through it to be an All-Star, WBC (World Baseball Classic), go through the stuff he’s been through. He’s got a lot of experience and it shows out there on the mound."
The Pirates sit 19 games below .500 and will serve as big sellers at the trade deadline on July 31, with Bednar one of the most coveted relievers on the market.
Bednar isn't concerned with the trade rumors, dealing with them for seasons now, and will just take it day-by-day and pitch how he does, regardless of where he ends up.
"I think ultimately it's just controlling what you can control. Some decisions are so far out of what's in the realm of what I can control. Like I said, just be where my feet are and attack each day."
