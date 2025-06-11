Pirates Catcher Beginning Rehab Assignment
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates catcher is nearing his return to the MLB from a recent injury he suffered.
The Pirates announced that catcher Joey Bart will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 11.
"Joey has been cleared to play and then after conversations with Joey, notably Joey, Donny [Kelly] and Ben [Cherington], it was decided what’s best for Joey is to go on a rehab assignment," Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said. "He’s scheduled to play in Indianapolis this afternoon at 1:35. Really good news for Joey that he passed the concussion protocol and he’s back out there playing."
Tomczyk also said that they'll reassess after his first game for a timetable when he returns to the Pirates. He also said that Bart received clearance from the MLB and the Players Association, allowing him to come back and start his rehab assignment.
Bart suffered a concussion in his last start vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 27 at Chase Field.
Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Guerriel Jr. fouled off a ball that hit off of Bart, but also swung and the back of his bat hit Bart on the head in the bottom of the fourth inning. Bart showed signs of nausea when he came back out for the bottom of the fifth inning and Henry Davis replaced him at catcher.
The Pirates then placed Bart on the seven-day concussion list on May 28 and he'll make his first appearance in two weeks.
Bart has played in 44 games this season, slashing .240/.347/.308 for an OPS of .655, with 35 hits in 146 at-bats, five doubles, one triple, one home run, 11 RBIs and 21 walks to 40 strikeouts.
He struggled in May, slashing .183/.266/.211 for an OPS of .477, with 13 hits in 71 at-bats, two doubles, no triples nor home runs, four RBIs, seven walks to 14 strikeouts.
Bart also suffered an injury vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 11, leaving during the second inning with lower back discomfort. He would eventually return to catcher on April 17 vs. the Washington Nationals at PNC Park.
He has served as the starting catcher for the Pirates, doing so in 36 games. Davis has taken over his position in his absence, starting 23 of 27 games he's played in.
Endy Rodríguez came back to the Pirates on May 28 from his right index finger laceration he suffered on April 14. Rodríguez then suffered another injury on June 6, going back on the Injured List with right elbow discomfort.
The Pirates selected the contract of Brett Sullivan on June 7 and he is currently the backup catcher for Davis.
