Pirates vs. Tigers Beginning in Rain Delay
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers continue dealing with weather problems, which will impact their next game at Comerica Park.
The Tigers announced that the first game of the doubleheader between the Pirates, scheduled for 1:10 p.m., is in a delay due to forecasted inclement weather.
The Pirates then announced that the game is expected to start at 1:50 p.m., 40 minutes after first pitch and that the first pitch for the second game remains at 5:40 p.m.
The Pirates and Tigers second game of the series on June 18 was postponed due to inclement weather and moved to June 19. This was the first cancellation of the season for the Pirates.
This game was moved to the 1:10 p.m. time slot that the series finale held and the series finale moved to 5:40 p.m., which made this the first double header of the season for Pittsburgh.
The Pirates also had their previous cancellation at Comerica Park, as the series opener on May 28, 2024 moved to May 29, 2024
This marks the 10th rain delay for the Pirates in 2025, with all of them coming following April.
This includes four rain delays on their most recent homestand at PNC Park, with Pittsburgh seeing storms and rain overall during the week.
Pittsburgh had their series opener vs. the Miami Marlins on June 9 moved 40 minutes from 6:40 p.m. to 7:20 p.m.
Their series finale vs. the Houston Astros on June 5 forced first pitch time from 6:40 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., a season-long delay of three hours and 20 minutes. That game took almost two and a half hours, with the finish time at 12:26 a.m.
The Pirates also had two rain delays in their series vs. the Philadelphia Phillies. The series opener on June 6 got moved back an hour and 20 minutes from 6:40 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and their series finale on June 8 started10 minutes later at 1:45 p.m., from the original first pitch time of 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh and Philadelphia also had a rain delay in their first series at Citizens Bank Park on May 16, with the game starting an hour and 45 minutes later from first pitch, going from 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The Pirates first two rain delay came in back-to-back games against the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on May 2 and May 3.
The first rain delay moved the start from 6:40 p.m. to 7:50 p.m., a 70 minute delay, and the second game got moved from 4:05 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., an hour and 40 minute delay.
The Pirates' other rain delay before a game came vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 14, with first pitch taking place 15 minutes later, 7:10 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.
There is only one rain delay the Pirates dealt with during the game, which came vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on May 22. This delay took almost two hours, the second longest of the season for the Pirates, who went on to lose 8-5.
Pittsburgh is 4-5 in rain delay games, with a 10-3 win over the Marlins, 4-0 win over the Mets and then two wins over the Phillies in the most recent rain delays, 5-4 on a walk-off on June 6 and 2-1 on June 8.
Pirates OnSI will provide updates if there is any change to the restart time or a cancellation.
