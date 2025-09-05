Pirates Makes Six Lineup Changes vs. Brewers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into their weekend series with the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park by making many changes to their lineup.
Nick Gonzales starts at shortstop for the Pirates, marking his first game there this season and drops four spots from second to sixth in the lineup. He only played there for two innings in the 12-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on July 12.
Gonzales started 14 of 18 games at shortstop in 2024 and started seven of nine games as a rookie in 2023. He last started at shortstop vs. the New York Yankees at Yankees Stadium on Sept. 28, 2024.
Nick Yorke, who the Pirates brought up as one of their two September call-ups from Triple-A Indianapolis, and he starts at second base for the first time this season, while dropping three spots from sixth to ninth in the lineup.
He started at first base twice vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park in place of Spencer Horwitz in the series opener on Sept. 2 and in the series closer on Sept. 4, against left-handed starting pitchers.
Yorke's main position is second base, where he started 57 games at second base with Indianapolis this season before his call up.
Jared Triolo moves over from shortstop to third base, taking over from Cam Devanney, making his first start there since Aug. 25 in the series opener vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. He stays in leadoff and makes his 17th start at third base this season for the Pirates.
Horwitz returns at first base, as the Milwaukee Brewers have right-handed pitcher Quinn Priester making the start, and bats second for the Pirates.
Oneil Cruz returns to the lineup in center field and bats seventh for the fourth time. Joey Bart also comes back in at catcher and bats eighth for the Pirates.
Bryan Reynolds and Tommy Pham stays in right field and left field, plus third and fourth in the lineup for the Pirates, respectively, completing the Pirates outfield.
Andrew McCutchen makes his seventh consecutive start at designated hitter and bats fifth, finishing up the Pirates lineup.
Right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates in this game, facing former teammate Priester.
Oviedo last pitched vs. the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Aug. 30, where he threw five innings, gave up two hits, three walks, a home run and two earned runs, while posting six strikeouts over a season-high 79 pitches.
He earned the win for the Pirates in the 10-3 victory, claiming the series over the Red Sox.
Oviedo last faced the Milwaukee Brewers on Aug. 6, 2023, where he allowed just two hits and three walks over seven scoreless innings, while striking out seven batters over 101 pitches in the 4-1 win.
He missed all of 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery and missed time earlier this season with a lat injury, which prevented him from making his season debut with the Pirates until Aug. 4.
Oviedo has made four starts so far with a 2-0 record, a 3.60 ERA over 15.0 innings pitched, 20 strikeouts to eight walks, a .189 opposing batting average and a 1.20 WHIP.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Milwaukee Brewers
3B Jared Triolo
1B Spencer Horwitz
RF Bryan Reynolds
LF Tommy Pham
DH Andrew McCutchen
SS Nick Gonzales
CF Oneil Cruz
C Joey Bart
2B Nick Yorke
