Pirates Drop Series Finale to Home Run Hungry Cubs
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates took an early lead, but the Chicago Cubs displayed their power and took the series finale, 8-3 at PNC Park.
The Pirates also lost the series opener on April 29, 9-0, making it another series defeat. They have lost two straight series, to the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road last weekend, and it makes it six series defeats so far through early May.
Pittsburgh drops to 12-20 overall and 7-9 at home, while Chicago improves to 19-13 overall and 10-6 on the road.
Right fielder Bryan Reynolds opened the game for the Pirates, as he smashed a ball into the right field seats in his first at-bat, giving the home team a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes only allowed a hit and a walk through the first two innings, but struggled a bit in the third inning.
He got a lineout, but then allowed three straight walks to Cubs left fielder Ian Happ, right fielder Kyle Tucker and designated hitter Seiya Suzuki. This made it four walks in the game, after only having four total so far this season.
Skenes managed to get out of the inning, as Cubs first baseman Michael Busch grounded into a double play.
Pirates catcher Henry Davis walked with one out in the bottom of the third inning and then center fielder Oneil Cruz lined a ball into the deep part of center field. He got in for a double and then scored Davis, making it 2-0.
Skenes got all three batters out in the fourth inning, but then allowed a leadoff home run to Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson in the top of the fifth inning.
He then got back-to-back outs and looked to move on to the sixth inning, but then allowed back-to-back home runs to Tucker and Suzuki, with the Cubs taking a 3-2 lead.
Left-handed pitcher Joey Wentz came in and threw a scoreless sixth inning and then got two outs, while allowing a single to Happ in the seventh inning.
Pirates bench coach Don Kelly, acting as manager in Derek Shelton's abscence, took Wentz out for right-handed pitcher Kyle Nicolas, as Suzuki, a right-handed batter, came to the plate.
The change didn't work for the Pirates, as Suzuki would hit a two-run home run off Nicolas and put the Cubs up 5-2.
Pittsburgh got their first leadoff baserunner in the ball game, as Davis singled to start the bottom of the eighth inning. Cruz would then hit a grounder, that looked like a double play, but Swanson missed the catch at second base, and Davis made it in safely.
The two runners moved on a wild pitch from Cubs right-handed pitcher Porter Hodge, and the Reynolds scored Davis from third base on a fielder's choice.
The Pirates didn't score any more runs, as designated hitter Andrew McCutchen grounded out and then third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes lined out after a walk from first baseman Enmanuel Valdez.
Right-handed pitcher Hunter Stratton struggled for the Pirates in the top of the ninth inning, immediately allowing back-to-back singles from Swanson and pinch-hitter Jon Berti.
Stratton allowed a double to Happ, scoring Swanson and making it 6-3. He did get two more outs, but then allowed a single to Busch, scoring both Berti and Happ and increasing the Cubs' lead to 8-3.
The Pirates will host the San Diego Padres this weekend, with the first game on May 2. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
