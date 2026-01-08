Pirates Agree to Deal With Joey Bart, Avoid Arbitration

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have an important player back at catcher for 2026, who will fill an important role for the ballclub.

Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reported that the Pirates have avoided arbitration with catcher Joey Bart on a one-year, $2.53 million deal.

This signing means that both parties won't have to go to arbitration, where they would present their salary to a panel, who listens to the arguments and makes a decision in favor of the player or the ballclub.

Bart makes this his second year of arbitration-eligibility, as he signed for a one-year, $1.175 million in his first season for 2025.

Joey Bart and His 2025 Season with the Pirates

Bart slashed .249/.355/.340 for an OPS of .695 in 93 games with the Pirates, including 71 hits, 12 doubles, one triple, four home runs, 30 RBI, and 40 walks to 93 strikeouts.

He started 76 of the 83 games he played at catcher and also had four starts in five games played at designated hitter for the Pirates.

Fellow catcher Henry Davis and Bart split up catching duties for the Pirates in 2025, with Davis serving as Skenes' personal catcher for most of the season, following an early injury to Endy Rodríguez.

Bart missed time with injury this season, suffering a concussion vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 27 at Chase Field.

The Pirates then placed Bart on the seven-day concussion list on May 28. Bart received clearance from the MLB and the Players Association, allowing him to come back and start his rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 11 and eventually return to the Pirates on June 17.

Bart also suffered an injury vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 11, leaving during the second inning with lower back discomfort . He eventually returned to catcher on April 17 vs. the Washington Nationals at PNC Park.

He slashed .265/.337/.462 for an OPS of .799 in 80 games for the Pirates in 2024, after they landed him in a trade with the San Francisco Giants at the beginning of the season.

Expect both Bart and Davis to serve as catchers for the Pirates next season, as the franchise wants much better from them both hitting and behind the plate.

Pirates Arbitration Decisions This Offseason

Jan. 9 serves as the deadline for MLB teams and players to exchange salary desires in arbitration, otherwise, they will go to the panel to decide who wins their appeal.

The Pirates already avoided arbitration with two players prior in November, as they signed outfielder Jack Suwinski to a one-year, $1.25 million deal and also right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramírez on a one-year, $825,000 deal.

Pittsburgh has also reportedly avoided arbitration with the remaining four players on Jan. 9 in right-handed pitchers Dennis Santana, for a one-year, $3.5 million deal, and Justin Lawrence, on a one-year, $1.225 million deal , plus center fielder Oneil Cruz on a one-year, $3.3 million deal.

The Pirates non-tendered the likes of right-handed relief pitchers in Colin Holderman and Dauri Moreta , which made them free agents, as they designated them for assignment to protect players from the Rule 5 Draft.

They also traded right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo to the Boston Red Sox for top 100 prospect in outfielder Jhostynxon García on Dec. 4, as a part of a five-team trade between both ballclubs.

