Three Pirates Prospects That Should Debut in 2026
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the better farm systems in all of baseball and some of the top prospects in the game, some of whom could make an impact next season.
The Pirates brought up most of their pitching prospects this season in older prospects like right-handers Braxton Ashcraft and Mike Burrows, who joined the team in the 2018 and 2019 drafts, respectively, as well as younger prospects like right-hander Bubba Chandler, who joined in the 2021 draft, and both left-hander Hunter Barco and right-hander Thomas Harrington, who came in the 2022 draft.
Pittsburgh has some other pitching prospects that might have a shot next season, like right-handed pitchers in Wilber Dotel and Antwone Kelly, but after an horrendous season from the plate as a team, they'll look for some hitting prospects to make a difference in 2026.
1. Shortstop/Center Fielder Konnor Griffin
This is the most obvious take, but most people didn't envision how great of a season Konnor Griffin would have in 2025, after the Pirates took him ninth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss.
Griffin quickly rose through the minor leagues, starting at Single-A Bradenton after a strong Spring Training, joining High-A Greensboro on June 10 and then moving up to Double-A Altoona on Aug. 18, where he finished out the season.
There were few areas that Griffin didn't excel in, displaying great contact, power, speed, defensive abilities at shortstop and also maturity for a player who just turned 19 years old.
He finished his first season of professional baseball, slashing .333/.415/.527 for an OPS of .942 in 122 games, 161 hits, 23 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 94 RBIs, 50 walks to 122 strikeouts and 65 stolen bases on 13 attempts.
Griffin led all of minor league baseball with 117 runs scored and the 19-year old became the first teenage draftee to have a 20-40 season, finishing with 21 home runs and 65 stolen bases. He was also the first minor league player to have a 20-60 season since 1982.
His play made him the top prospect in baseball by late July and he also featured in the Futures Game, playing amongst the best prospects in baseball during All-Star festivities.
Griffin also did exceptionally well with Altoona, slashing .337/.418/.542 for an OPS of .960 in 21 games, helping them make a late run and clinch the Eastern League West Division Second Half Title, giving Altoona their first playoff appearance since 2018.
MLB Pipeline named Griffin their Hitting Prospect of the Year and Debut of the Year, while Baseball America named him their Minor League Player of the Year.
While some may see Griffin joining the Pirates on Opening Day, he would benefit from playing at Triple-A Indianapolis and continuing his development, before he is ready to excel at the MLB level.
2. Second Baseman Termarr Johnson
Termarr Johnson has seen his stock drop as a top prospect in baseball, falling off the MLB Pipeline top 100 list this season, despite still being the sixth best prospect in the Pirates system.
Still, Johnson is another player that could make the Pirates roster later on in 2026, despite not making it to Triple-A yet.
Johnson joined the Pirates as the fourth overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Benjamin E. Mays High School in Atlanta, Ga. and had just turned 18 years old when they drafted him.
He previously had not faced a minor league pitcher younger than him until earlier this season, after he turned 21 years old on June 11.
Johnson spent all of 2025 with Altoona, slashing slashing .272/.363/.382 for an OPS of .745 in 119 games, with 118 hits, 15 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 35 RBIs, 59 walks to 93 strikeouts and 20 stolen bases on 32 attempts.
He improved throughout the season, but had his best output in August and September, slashing .326/.425/.419 for an OPS of .843 in 36 games, with 42 hits in 129 at-bats, seven doubles, one triple, one home run, 10 RBIs, 20 walks to 28 strikeouts.
Johnson also formed an infield partnership with Griffin, giving Pirates fans hopes that they'll do the same in Pittsburgh in the near future.
His numbers don't quite impress people, but as a left-handed batter, Altoona's home park, Peoples Natural Gas Field, is a hard ball park to hit in, as Johnson only had one home run there this season.
Johnson did have his eight other home runs on the road and an OPS of .791. PNC Park is also more favorable for left-handed home run hitters and Johnson could thrive, but still needs a strong showing in Indianapolis before doing so.
3. Second Base/Center Fielder Mitch Jebb
Mitch Jebb isn't a name that Pirates fans are clamoring for to make their debut next season, but he could do well for a team in need of outfield help.
Jebb started 83 of 85 games played at Altoona in center field in 2025, as he likely makes the transition from his early infield days in the minor leagues and at Michigan State towards a future outfield role.
The Pirates have Bryan Reynolds in right field and will likely sign Oneil Cruz again as their center fielder for 2026, but don't have a left fielder, after Tommy Pham's contract expired after last season.
Pittsburgh also has poor depth in their outfield, with options like Ji Hwan Bae, Alexander Canario, Ronny Simon and Jack Suwinski not providing much offensively in 2025.
Jebb doesn't have the power the Pirates need, as he didn't hit a single home run in 2025, but he does get on base, with 118 hits in 122 games and 59 walks to 56 strikeouts.
He had great months of hitting like August, where he batted .326, May, where he .297, and April, where he hit .284, but also months where he struggled like June, where he hit .190, and September, where he hit just .206.
Jebb will have to show improvements at Triple-A, but if he does so, the Pirates should look at bringing him up at some point next season.
