Pirates Top Draft Pick Dominating in Dominican Republic
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates took a shot on one of the top high school pitchers in their draft class and he's proven that he has the intangibles for a future at the MLB level.
The Pirates took Seth Hernandez out of Corona High School in Corona, Calif.,45 miles east of Los Angeles, making him the sixth overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.
Hernandez didn't pitch for the Pirates in the minor leagues in 2025, but did pitch down at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla., where he should start next season with the Florida Complex League (FCL) Pirates.
He has finally gotten some game experience outside the high school level, pitching in the Dominican Republic for the Pirates academy in the country, located in the municipality of El Toro.
Hernandez showed off three pitches, including his fastball twice, and two breaking balls, which appear as his changeup and his curveball.
His fastball hit release speeds of both 100 mph and 99 mph in both videos, a big reason why scouts had him so high in their mock drafts, as most pitchers don't hit those speeds at just 19 years old.
Hernadez also showed some great movement on his breaking balls, showing a ton of vertical break and a high spin rate, getting both hitters to swing on pitches low in the zone.
The rise for Hernandez is even more impressive, considering that he was homeschooled for his first two years of high school.
He finished with a 9-0 record, a 0.62 ERA over 56 innings pitched and 73 strikeouts as a junior in 2024, while also batting .350, with eight home runs and a 1.080 OPS.
Hernandez dominated in his senior season in 2025, striking out 105 batters over 53.2 innings pitched, averaging almost two strikeouts per inning, while also posting a 0.39 ERA. He earned 2025 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year honors at the high school level for his performance.
MLB Pipeline has scouting grades for Hernandez at 70 for his fastball, 60 for his curveball, 55 for his Slider, 60 for his changeup, 55 for his control and 55 overall.
He is one of two pitchers that general manager Ben Cherington has taken in the first round of an MLB Draft since taking over at the end of 2019, along with Paul Skenes, the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of LSU.
Cherington also took two other high school players in the first round, including Termarr Johnson with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Benjamin E. Mays High School in Atlanta, Ga., as well as Konnor Griffin with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss.
Hernandez stands 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds and at just 19 years old, Pirates fans will eagerly watch his development over the next few seasons before he makes it to the MLB level.
MLB Pipeline ranks Hernandez as the third best prospect in the Pirates farm system, the second best pitcher behind right-hander Bubba Chandler and the 26th best prospect in baseball.
